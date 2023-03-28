WHEATFIELD — Just prior to spring break, Principal Christopher Fields honored the students selected as the Kankakee Valley Middle School Students of the Month for March. The attribute for March is “Responsibility.”
Students are selected by each Pod and in various subject or interest areas. Each student selected received a certificate, a coupon for Quizno's and a pass to jump to the head of the line for lunch each day in April.
Pod 61 chose Alexa Hernandez for student of the month. Alexa is always responsible and ready to start class when the bell rings. She also helps out fellow students and makes sure they are prepared to start as well. She gets homework turned in on time and with quality effort.
The Pod 62 teachers decided that Dulce Morales-Orellana is their student of the month for March. Dulce demonstrates responsibility by always being prepared for class, completing her assignments on time, and is a wonderful role model for her sixth grade classmates. She asks thought provoking questions and is always willing to participate in class. She is a hard worker who is kind to everyone that she comes in to contact with.
Pod 71 chose Savannah Michalski as student of the month. Savannah demonstrates responsibility by coming to class prepared and completing her work on time. She is always willing to help her peers, work hard, and participate in class discussions. Savannah is often a great help to her teachers. On the few times she is absent, Savannah is quick to check Schoology and make up any missing work.
The Pod 72 teachers nominated Oliver Dutton as their March Student of the Month. Oliver is such a friendly, likable fellow. He shows off his smile and friendly manner both in the hallways and classrooms. It’s his laugh, though, that is downright contagious. Once he starts laughing, it’s not long before everyone is chuckling. Oliver is pretty serious about his work in the classroom. He is incredibly responsible and can always be counted on to be prepared for tests and quizzes as well as his projects.
Pod 81 announced that Joey Schuldt is their student of the month! Joey shows responsibility in many different ways. When he was absent for a bit, he still made sure to do the work and ask questions. Also, when he is not sure about something, he makes sure to ask! Joey is a hard-working student, who makes sure to do his work, e-mail his teachers when he is absent, and he stays in the loop.
The teachers in Pod 82 chose Amillya Mahler as their student of the month. She is a model student, balancing her in-school and out-of-school responsibilities. She is always on time, has her work completed and makes great grades in all of her classes. She is also a complete pleasure to be around and is friendly to all.
Advance Physical Conditioning's SOM nomination went to Logan Hanewich. Logan has done a great job at progressing throughout the entire school year in his fitness. Logan also does a great job leading stretches and plyometric or core exercises for his peers. He was also on the 7th grade boys’ basketball team and did a great job playing center. Logan is a competitive athlete and is willing to put in the “extra’s” to improve his skills.
The Fine Arts Department selected seventh-grader Fernando Gomez as the student of the month for his outstanding work in Choir. Fernando is becoming an excellent musician and singer. He enters the classroom everyday with an enthusiastic greeting and a big smile. He is always full of energy, and eager to sing. He volunteers to help his fellow students and displays a positive attitude every day.
The Unified Arts Department chose Kelly Melgar Amaya for student of the month. Kelly does a great job at demonstrating responsibility. In class she is always on time, prepared and working hard. When asked to do something Kelly always does it and puts forth her best effort! When Kelly returns to school from an absence she always gets right to work making up what she has missed and getting caught up in all her classes.
The office staff chose eighth grader Kyra Kuznetzow. Kyra exemplifies responsibility everyday here at KVMS as a student. Krya always has a positive and upbeat attitude no matter what. Krya has a very kind and sweet personality and does a great job of always being kind to others. She has worked extremely hard to make A-B Honor Roll as well.