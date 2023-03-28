KVMS Students of the Month March 2023

The KVMS Students of the Month for March are (front, l-r) Dulce Morales-Orellana, Oliver Dutton, Savannah Michalski, Kyra Kuznetzow, Kelly Melgar Amaya, (rear, l-r) Amillyah Mahler, Fernando Gomez, Logan Hanewich and Alexa Hernandez. Not shown is Joey Schuldt.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD — Just prior to spring break, Principal Christopher Fields honored the students selected as the Kankakee Valley Middle School Students of the Month for March. The attribute for March is “Responsibility.”

Students are selected by each Pod and in various subject or interest areas. Each student selected received a certificate, a coupon for Quizno's and a pass to jump to the head of the line for lunch each day in April.

