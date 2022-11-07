KVMS October Students of the Month

The KVMS October Students of the Month are (front, l-r) Yolissa Mejia, Enrique Arroyo, Elijah Hildebrandt, Brody Hood and Mckinley Dresbaugh; and (rear, l-r) Jaden Britton, Jake Fitzpatrick, Mattie Amsler, Ayanna Van Eck and Ayden Arreola.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIEL— Kankakee Valley Middle School recently honored the October Students of the Month as chosen by the various departments and pods at the school. Each student was recognized with a certificate, a line pass and a gift certificate for Quizno’s.

Awareness was the characteristic recognized for the month of October. Recognized were Brody Hood, Elijah Hildebrandt, Enrique Arroyo, McKinley Dresbaugh, Iden Britton, Mattie Amsler, Jake Fitzpatrick, Ayden Arreola, Yolissa Mejia, and Ayanna Van Eck.

Trending Food Videos