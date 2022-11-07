WHEATFIEL— Kankakee Valley Middle School recently honored the October Students of the Month as chosen by the various departments and pods at the school. Each student was recognized with a certificate, a line pass and a gift certificate for Quizno’s.
Awareness was the characteristic recognized for the month of October. Recognized were Brody Hood, Elijah Hildebrandt, Enrique Arroyo, McKinley Dresbaugh, Iden Britton, Mattie Amsler, Jake Fitzpatrick, Ayden Arreola, Yolissa Mejia, and Ayanna Van Eck.
The Pod 61 teachers chose Brody Hood for Student of the Month. He is always aware of what is expected of him in class and always prepared to start at the bell. He knows what he needs to do in class, as well as out, to be a successful student in our classes.
The Pod 62 teachers nominated Elijah Hildebrandt for Student of the Month. He always knows what is going on in class and what is expected of him. He strives to do his best and help others around him achieve their best as well. He is prepared for class, always ready to participate, and on time with his work.
The Pod 71 teachers selected Enrique Arroyo for Student of the Month. He demonstrates awareness by being prepared for class and following directions. His work is completed on time and helps others in class. Arroyo participates in class and is respectful to his teacher and peers.
The Pod 72 teachers chose McKinley Dresbaugh. She is a new student this school year coming from North Newton. Dresbaugh has made about the smoothest transition possible to KV. As an honors student, she takes her studies very seriously and approaches every assignment, quiz, test, or project with great care, thought, and preparation. She’s a natural leader and participates in classes with ease and confidence.
The Pod 81 teachers would like to recognize Iden Britton as the student of the month. He is a hard-working student who tries his best in class and always seems to be spot on with answers. He participates, turns work in on time and is a pleasure to talk to. He knows what is expected of him in class and does his best to execute it. He definitely is an asset to the Pod.
Pod 82 chose Mattie Amsler as their October Student of the Month. Amsler is hard-working and always does her best in every endeavor. She conscientiously keeps track of assignments for the Pod and reminds others of due dates. She is also a media center aide and gives her best there, as well. She is always prepared and always ready to help others.
The PE/Health Department would like to recognize Jake Fitzpatrick as their October Student of the Month. He displays his awareness of class expectations on a daily basis. He consistently helps others, exhibits excellent sportsmanship to fellow classmates, and puts forth his best effort. Fitzpatrick showed strong improvements in his fitness test scores and has been a big influence to his peers.
The Fine Arts department would like to recognize Ayden Arreola as student of the month for October. He frequently puts forth his best in his playing and seeks out further opportunities to play. He is aware of what the orchestra needs and actively contributes to help the group as a whole. He is a good leader in the cello section and always makes an effort to make sure everyone in the cello section is on the same page.
Unified Arts chose Yolissa Mejia for the October Student of the Month. She is well aware of the expectations at KVMS and shows her perseverance in everything she does. Mejia is a great classmate to her peers and is a good example of how hard work and dedication pays off. She excels in almost everything she tries, and when she struggles she does not hesitate to ask for help or guidance to improve her assignments or art projects. She is an amazing student to have in class. She is always prepared and ready to go with her homework from the night before or by quickly starting on bell work. She knows how to stay focused on the task at hand and works hard all hour to get her work done.
The office staff is pleased to recognize Ayanna Van Eck as the October Student of the Month. She helps others make good choices by surrounding herself with peers who make good choices. This student exhibits a strong work ethic in her classes and is focused on doing what is necessary to be successful. She has a positive outlook and shares that by supporting others.