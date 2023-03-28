INDIANAPOLIS — Kankakee Valley eighth-grader Jessica Beauchamp continued her winning ways by taking home the Office of Naval Research Naval Science Award at the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair on Saturday, March 25. The fair was held on the campus of Indiana University - Purdue University at Indianapolis.
Beauchamp, received an invitation to represent Northern Indiana at the State Science Fair in Indianapolis when she competed in the Northern Indiana Regional Science Fair at Notre Dame University. She was one of 15 Elementary/Junior projects from grades 3-8 to head downstate from ND.