PORTAGE - On Saturday, the KV Jazz Choir competed at the ISSMA Jazz competition held at Portage High School. The choir gave an outstanding performance and earned a "gold" rating from all three judges. In addition, Faith Manning, Ben Minix, Danin Richardson and Lyndsey Sipe were each recognized with outstanding soloist awards. Cngratulations to the group on their well-deserved success!
