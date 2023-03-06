KVHS Jazz Choir

The KV Jazz Choir members are (kneeling) Jon Carter, Ben Minix, Carlos Cruz, Bailey Smith, Lyndsey Sipe, Aubrey Geeve, Norah Kurdelak, Arianna Lessner, (standing) Maddie Ames, Brayden Stout(drums), Danin Richardson, Faith Manning, Emma Bean, Amaya Ross, Harley Mincy, Kylee Jesko(Bass), Abby Kaluf and Alexis Prpa.

 Provided

PORTAGE - On Saturday, the KV Jazz Choir competed at the ISSMA Jazz competition held at Portage High School.  The choir gave an outstanding performance and earned a "gold" rating from all three judges. In addition, Faith Manning, Ben Minix, Danin Richardson and Lyndsey Sipe were each recognized with outstanding soloist awards. Cngratulations to the group on their well-deserved success!