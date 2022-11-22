Teachers from Kankakee Valley High School nominate the student for the month from each department. The nominations below are written in the teacher's words.
Business / FACS: Jack Lavelle
I am pleased to name ]ack as the Student of the Month for the CTE Business department. Jack is an excellent student who is doing a superior job of coding. However, his willingness to help other students is absolutely outstanding and is what sets him apart from others. At times, it is obvious that he puts off his own world to spend more time helping his classmates.
Outside of the school day, he is very interested in esports. He currently serves as a student leader on IXV’s esports team which is an indication of growing leadership skills. In addition, he continues his interest in gaming by starting to learn how to code games.
CTE Human Services:
Joshua Valois
It is with pleasure that I announce the student, Joshua Valois, as the CTE Student of the Month. Josh is a sophomore and a student in Culinary Arts and Nutrition. He has also taken two semesters of Principles of Culinary. In addition to completing his classroom world, Josh works very seriously during our course labs. He frequently jumps in to help classmates without being asked. He created a quick friendship with his lab partners and helped create a comfortable group. Josh also started preparing desserts at home and sharing them with the class which is appreciated by everyone! He figured out how he learns best and uses those skills to be creative in the kitchen. Congratulations, Josh, our November Student of the Month!
Fine Arts: Anai Garcia-Barajas
Anai is wonderful to have in class. She is calm, friendly, and respectful. She works extremely hard on every project, always giving her best. She is taking multiple art classes this semester and puts in the extra effort produce excellent worm while working on multiple projects at once. I always look forward to seeing what she will turn in next! One drawing project in particular, the whole class thought it was a photograph, she even fooled me! I cannot say enough about her talent and her work ethic.
Foreign Language: Allison Gibbons
Today I have the utmost pleasure in nominating Allison Gibbons as Student of the Month for the World Language Department this November 2022 . I had a feeling early in the school year that she would make my short list for Student of the Month, and I was right! Very few students that I have can Compare to Allison's compassion, empathy, world ethic, and academic skill. In Spanish 2 class she outshines many students, always does her homework, participates, pays attention, and volunteers. But beyond that, and one of the main reasons why I chose Allison, is her sense of empathy and respect for what I do as a teacher and respect for the language. There have been a couple days that I, the teacher, was having a bad day, and Allison noticed and tried to cheer me up and it worked. Not many students at her age have that skill, and if she has it now, I know it will even get better.
These wonderful personal characteristics of hers also are evident in her participating in an abundant sum of extracurricular activities most of which have an emphasis on public service and charity. These include Student Council, Sunshine Club, Interact Club, Pathfinders, Trap Shooting, and volunteering at Grace Church as a 3rd grade teacher. AND SHE WELDS! Her future plans include becoming a high school welding teacher, so when Mr. Hass retires, we know who to hire. I hope that someday I get to call her a coworker.
Language Arts: Danin Richardson
I am happy to nominate Danin as student of the month for the English department. I have had the pleasure of having Danin in my dual credit senior English class where he has consistently demonstrated active engagement with the content. He always contributes to class discussion, and continually asks questions which show what an intellectually minded student he is. I have also enjoyed watching his other involvements from afar. Be it band, orchestra or drama, Danin is a student who is kind-hearted, positive, and genuinely interested in learning and leading.
Mathematics: Anna Adamczyk
The Math Student of the Month for November 2022 is Anna Adamczyk. This is the first year I have had the pleasure of having Anna in class. She always is an active member of the class, participating frequently throughout class when given an opportunity to do so. Her motivation, positive attitude and interest have been very noticeable from early on. Anna is also very involved and focused when working on the subject and material. As a teacher, it is rewarding to see a student who takes pride in what they are doing in class and really showing an interest in the material through participation and focused activity. Anna stays on task and always completes her work in a very timely manner, and typically earlier than when it is due. Little things like that are very much appreciated by any teacher, including myself. It is apparent to me that Anna is driven to succeed. I am sure that is a characteristic she carries to tother areas of interest as well, both inside and outside of school. It has been a great pleasure for me to have Anna in class thus far. Her attitude is one that should be commended, her work ethic is very strong and her interest to help others is apparent and genuine. Without question these characteristics have made a positive impression on me and I strongly believe it is something that should be recognized and honored.
Science: Jonathan Carter
It is my pleasure to announce the science student of the month for November, Jon Carter. Jon is a student in my 1st period Biology class. As has been stated, we have embarked on a new curriculum that is a different way of learning and thinking than students have done in the past. Jon has adapted to this method with zeal. He is maintaining a standard of academic excellence in the sciences that I hope to see all of joy students achieve. Jon has a very positive attitude and always greets me with a smile in the morning. He is willing, very able and great at working with his cohort group and leading discussion. I am excited to see Jon’s method of thinking about and applying biological concepts grown and mature. It is a pleasure to have him in class and his attitude handiwork ethic are qualities for others to strive to emulate. Congrats Jon, keep up the outstanding work!
Social Studies: Avarie Rondeau
It is a pleasure to have this opportunity to nominate Avarie for Student of the Month in November for the Social Studies Department. Avarie is a student that stands out among her peers. Academically she not only does exceptionally well on the standard assessments, but is able — thorough class discussion — to use logic, reason and knowledge of the past to speak to the present and the future. Moreover, she shows herself to be a leader among her peers, in the areas of work ethic, character and overall academic performances. It is a pleasure having Avarie in class, and is an asset to Kankakee Valley High School.
Technology: Kurt Kros and Luke Richie
Kurt was the leader of building the letters for WES and is involved with FFA and multiple other groups, is a leader in his class and helps others in welding with their projects. He is also A TA for welding and the first year welding students look up to him and his skills.
Luke headed up the bike racks for the Rotary and worked diligently to ensure they were done professionally and on time. He also is a great leader and is always there to lend a hand on any projects we have in the shop. He also is very involved with supporting the KV sports teams and is at nearly every event. It’s our pleasure to have them both in our department.