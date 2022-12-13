Each high school department nominates a student for Student of the Month. Below are the nominations as written by the teacher or teachers.
BUSINESS/FACS: MASON KITCHEN
I am proud to nominate Mason Kitchen as the Business Student of the Month for December 2022 . Mason is taking his second dual credit class, Marketing Fundamentals. He is a first year Business Professionals of America member also. Mason has continuously found time to work on his BPA project while maintaining the honor roll and competing in athletics this semester. His BPA team is competing in a brand-new event this year and has undertaken the task of learning new software to complete the project. Mason has really led his team to what I think will be a successful project for their first BPA competition. He grasps material quickly, positively contributes to classroom discussions, and is a leader during group projects. I look forward to having Mason in other classes of mine.
CTE HUMAN SERVICES: MORGAN SMITH
It is my honor to select Morgan Smith as our Student of the Month for the Exercise/Health Science Department. Morgan is a high achieving student who has chosen to graduate high school a year early to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy. Morgan has been in many of our Health Science and Exercise courses here at KVHS and has shown time and time again that she is mature beyond her years. She is a focused and dedicated student with a strong desire to do her best in all of her endeavors. Congratulations Morgan and best of luck in college.
FINE ARTS: SOPHIA BARLOG
The Fine Arts Department is proud to recognize Sophia Barlog as our December Student of the Month. Sophia is an integral performer in the String Orchestra program on viola. She is also a member of the drumline during the marching season, having performed on quads and snare drum. When Sophia is not performing for KV she can be found playing her viola for the Lakeside Artists Academy Orchestra. Outside of music, Sophia balances her fall marching commitments with being on the girls' golf team. Sophia demonstrates, for all of our fine musicians, that you can hold yourself to a higher performance level, be involved in other school organizations, have an outside hobby, and hold yourself accountable academically. It is for all of these reasons we are proud to recognize her as the Fine Arts December Student of the Month.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE: JAMES SCHMIDT
James Schmidt is the Student of the Month for Foreign Language. His determination and positive attitude make him a great example to other students. James works extremely hard even when the content and task at hand are challenging. In particular, James has been eager to learn Spanish for a number of years. He began to study on his own volition back in grade school with the Duo Lingo program. He is proud about maintaining a streak of more than 365 consecutive days of language drills. It is a pleasure to see him practice and use the Spanish language as he interacts with others.
HEALTH/PE: DELANEY BIRCHETT
Delaney always shows up to class on time. She is organized and gets her work done. Delaney is a hard worker and displays all of the qualities of an outstanding student. Although I love all of Delaney's qualities, my favorite thing about her is that she is kind. She is kind to her teachers, classmates, and peers. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to have Delaney in my class this semester.
LANGUAGE ARTS: DELAILAH FAHRBACH
Delailah has been chosen for her outstanding work in both Yearbook and Creative Writing. In Yearbook, she serves as our head editor, constantly working on new and better ways for the class to run, and how to best help the students around her. She has especially helped me, as a first-year teacher, fully understand everything that needs to be accomplished, which I am forever grateful for. In Creative Writing, she excels at creating original works and often exceeds expectations. She is a wonderful student, and I am proud to honor her here.
MATHEMATICS: MADISON RISH
Maddi has been a student in my Algebra 1 class during the first semester of the year. Maddi is a very dedicated student who consistently puts forth her best effort. She demonstrates a high level of self-motivation, is always very well-organized and prepared for class. Maddi demonstrates high levels of mathematical ability and overall academic achievements. She has even gone above and beyond by putting forth the extra effort to complete extra credit assignments for enrichment. Maddi participates in several extracurricular activities outside of the classroom. She is a member of the volleyball team, as well as the swimming and diving teams. She has demonstrated that she is able to effectively balance these activities with her academic responsibilities. Congratulations Maddi!
SCIENCE: ANTHONY PARRA
I want to nominate Anthony Parra. I have had Anthony in class since last year. He has shown a significant amount of growth since last year. I can tell he really wants to understand the material and has worked harder the more I have him in class. In the past, he played soccer, but he wants to focus his energy on his academics. I admire his dedication to learning and look forward to seeing more growth in his last few years of high school!
SOCIAL STUDIES: KAYLIN CURTIS
I am nominating Kaylin Curtis as the Social Studies Student of the Month for December. Kaylin is a very polite and diligent student that excels in her education. She is very knowledgeable in many topics, but exceptionally so in Geography. Dedication to her academics is not her only success. She currently plays for Kankakee Valley's soccer team and is also involved in various clubs, such as Interact Club, United As One, and S.A.D.D. These clubs all focus on helping others, which is something that fits perfectly with Kaylin's personality. Not only is she involved with school related activities, but she is also an active member of her community. She does volunteer work with the library and also participates in her church youth group. Kaylin is a phenomenal student and has a very bright future ahead of her. KV Schools and the community should be honored to have Kaylin representing them both in academics and extracurriculars.
TECHNOLOGY: JORGE FLORES
Jorge Flores has been excelling in my Agriculture Power class. This semester we worked on skills involving metal work consisting of torch skills and welding skills. Jorge was the first to finish his semester skills and was quick to help out his peers when he was finished. A consistent work ethic is evident from Jorge who needs little redirection if any. Jorge has found a passion for welding and it shows through his efforts in class.