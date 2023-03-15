Business/FACS: Blake Mattull
Blake is currently talcing the cybersecurity class where he is doing very
well. He has been an active member of the class and participates in all aspects of the class. After high school, he is considering going to college to get a degree in Computer Science. He is also a member of the Kougar Esports team. Outside of school, he has a part-time job, enjoys gaming and has an interest in researching history, especially cars.
CTE Human Services: Carly Bunce
Carly has demonstrated a love of learning and a level of commitment necessary to succeed in all aspects of life. Carly is a conscientious worker, an excellent student and even though she is only a sophomore in high school, Carly already displays so many of the important qualities necessary for a future career in health care. Her dedication to her studies
and work ethic should serve as inspiration for others. Carly will one day rnake an outstanding health care provider!
Fine Arts: Ava Barlog
Ava is a very talented young lady! She always amazes me with her work. I cannot wait to see what she does with her ability in the future. So far, I have not been able to give her anything that she can't do, and do well! Congratulations Ava!
Foreign Language: Lillian Leonard
Lili is a great student and has shown great achievement in the language. She has an enthusiasm for learning the language and has done quite well. She will be studying abroad in France and Ireland during the summer of 2024. She also sets a great example during class time. I know she will continue to do well as she continues learning the language.
Health /Physical Education: Reese Smith
Trending Food Videos
Reese is the daughter of Doug and Keri Smith of Wheatfield. Reese is a member of the golf team. She is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Reese displays a high level of participation in class. Her positive attitude towards PE class and towards her peers is much appreciated.
Language Arts: Lilly Toppen
Lilly has been a student who is not afraid to ask questions to help guide her work process. She is constantly including herself in class discussions, and is always eager to help those around her when needed. Lilly is certainly a person who not only shines as a student and athlete, but also as a young woman of character. Lilly makes the KVHS community much brighter with her presence!
Mathematics: John Drennan
John is a hard-working young man who has been very diligent and disciplined in Geometry this year. He has taken responsibility for his learning and does a fantastic job of participating, asking questions, and completing his classwork with quality. Math is not necessarily his favorite subject, but, nevertheless, he has pushed through and I a proud of him for his success this year. School has not alway s been easy for John and he continues to make the conscious decision to focus on his goal of graduating and working in the trades, specifically welding, someday. In life, he has had to overcome some pretty significant struggles that most students his age take for granted and yet still remains positive, polite and committed. Success has been a process for John that he doesn’t take lightly and has had to work hard to achieve. In John’s spare time he enjoys gaming, welding, drawing and driving. He is currently working on getting his driver’s license as well. He also enjoys his CTE classes where a career welding may be of interest to him. He is polite and courteous young man who will be graduating next year with goals that he will no doubt accomplish. Congratulations John!
Science: Keith Leach
Keith is a conscientious worker with a positive attitude. He is friendly, polite, and helpful in class. He collaborates well with others in labs and group projects. He is well aware of the world around him, which leads to very good discussions in class. He is much more mature than a typical freshman.
Social Studies: Julia Duljan
Julia is enamored by history and has a deep respect for the classroom. Julia is a model student, and often can be found filling her free time with as much knowledge as she can consume, usually from a book. Her knowledge base is well rounded and she is fascinated by civil history and aware of conflict history and its consequences. She is well versed enough in history and knowledge to engage in debate that could Deven turn philosophical, applying concepts or trends from out past to generalizations about mankind. She is very deserving of recognition for her efforts inside and outside the classroom, and I am very proud to have her as a student.
Technology: Coen Murray
Coen’s dedication to performing at his highest ability in class and not settling for good enough is very evident in the quality of work he submits. He is also a SKILLS USA fab team member and part of the super mileage team. His classmates often look to him for help with projects, making him a quality leader and teammate in the shop.