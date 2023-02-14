Each month, each of the high school's departments nominates a Student of the Month. The following Student of the Month nominations are written by a teacher from each department.
BUSINESS/FACS: HUNTER LONG
I have had Hunter in both Personal Finance and Principles of Business this year, and have gotten to know him quite well. I chose him as our department's Student of the Month for February because of his willingness to, not only engage, but also to participate in class discussions with insightful responses and thought-provoking questions. He has gone above typical expectations, in personal finance he made it to the "wall of fame" for his final simulation net worth and he has certified in Microsoft Word thus far. He is always willing to help others who may be struggling.
Hunter is considering furthering his education as an attorney and his classroom academic and social interactions suggest that this would be right up his alley. He makes it enjoyable to teach because he validates why one teaches, to share knowledge and experiences that allow a youngster to grow. I look forward to the rest of the semester with him.
CTE HUMAN SERVICES: ARIANNA LESSNER
Arianna is a senior completing her second year in the criminal justice program. She is on track to receive 12 dual credits in criminal justice from Vincennes University by graduation. She is an excellent student with great attendance and always brings a positive attitude to class. She is currently active in theater, academic teams and jazz choir. After graduation, Arianna plans to attend Ball State University where she has been accepted to the legal studies program to pursue her career goal of becoming an attorney. Congratulations Arianna!
FINE ARTS: BENJAMIN MINIX
When trying to describe exactly why he was selected, all I can think of is the word "extra." Ben is extra-enthusiastic, extra-committed to what we do in choir, extra self-motivated and extra helpful. He is consistently available to help with many different tasks, and always willing to help his fellow students. He is talented, smart and a real joy to have in choir.
HEALTH / PHYSICAL EDUCATION: MYLES KITCHEN
Myles is a joy to have in class. He goes above and beyond to help his peers out in any way that he can. He is always on task and dedicated to his work. He shows a desire to learn and do his best at all times all while keeping a smile on his face and encouraging those around him. Outside of school, Myles keeps himself busy by being involved with football, wrestling, and baseball. Congrats Myles!
LANGUAGE ARTS: ADDISON BOONE
Addison is the daughter of Jason Boone and Jordan and Eric Kaeb. She is a complete joy to have in class! She arrives every day, not only with a smile on her face but also with a true desire to learn. She is very responsible and has a strong work ethic. Addison has also been involved in volleyball, track, National Honor Society, Interact and United as One clubs. Outside of school Addison works at Stracks in DeMotte and she gained the role of captain in her church's student leadership team. I also appreciate that Addison has been kind enough to help a new student to KV this year, who is not only new to our school, but new to the country, to adjust to the rigorous life of a KV student. Addison has a wonderful personality and with her drive and determination, she will do "big" things with her life. Great job Addison; keep being you!
MATHEMATICS: GABRIEL BRISTOL
I have had Gabe as a student since I started here at KV. I have watched him grow into a great student, especially in my classroom. When I first met Gabe, he had a rough attitude towards math in general, and seemed to not want to put effort into his work and just give up on questions that were "too hard." Now, as a student in second semester Geometry, Gabe has shown tremendous improvement with the quality of his effort and work in my class. With his swimming and academic capabilities, I'm proud to have him as a student in my classroom!
SCIENCE: JUSTIN HASARA
Justin is one of the few students who continually aces Zoology exams, but he continually shows so much interest in Science, especially Zoology, even beyond what we discuss in class. Additionally, he goes above and beyond to assist where he is needed, both in and out of the classroom and he has been a particular help with Environmental Club as well as with our Science presentation to the 8th grade Academic Fair. His questions in class make me dig deeper into my own material and I love our discussions that can often range wildly and are always entertaining, but also demonstrate how much Justin is interested in Science and what he can do to help our planet in the future. I am always impressed with his enthusiasm, his genuine curiosity, and his interest in learning more. I know these skills will take him far in his future!
SOCIAL STUDIES: BRANNON MURR
Brannon is in my United States History Class. He enjoys all of our various activities and is a very welcomed and productive member of the class. In my class, I think one of Brannon's major strengths is his ability to time manage, which is a life-long trait that he will always be able to utilize. I have known Brannon and his family for close to 15 years. He is a very family oriented, dedicated, and caring young man. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing baseball for KVHS and his travel team, fishing, watching and attending sporting events, and playing video games. Brannon is one of the hardest working and determined young man I have ever had in class.
TECHNOLOGY: ASHLYN KORBITZ
Ashlyn has been a fantastic student in the Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Introduction to Engineering Design course this school year. Ashlyn rarely missed a point in the course throughout the entire fall semester, and was usually done early in turning in all her assignments. She showed great skills in learning the 3D design software Autodesk Inventor last quarter, and is already putting those skills to great use in this semester's design projects. Ashlyn will have a great future in a STEM field, whether it's Engineering or Technology, if she decides to go that route after high school graduation. Congratulations Ashlyn!