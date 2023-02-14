KVHS February Students of the Month

Four of the nine KVHS February Students of the Month attend the DeMotte/KV Rotary Club luncheon Monday afternoon. The Rotary sponsors the Student of the Month program.

 Provided

Each month, each of the high school's departments nominates a Student of the Month. The following Student of the Month nominations are written by a teacher from each department.

BUSINESS/FACS: HUNTER LONG

