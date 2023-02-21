Kankakee Valley High School Choir members performed at the State Vocal Competition on Feb. 18, at Perry Meridian HS in Indianapolis.
“Congratulations to the KV Choir students that performed at the State Solo & Ensemble Competition in Indianapolis this weekend! Our KV students dazzled the judges and many of the scores received a special designation ‘with Distinction’ for being close to perfect,” said Choir Director Lisa Faletto.
Results are listed below:
Maddie Ames - GOLD with Distinction (Perfect score!)
Chloe Boer - GOLD with Distinction
Emma Brewster - GOLD with Distinction
Norah Kurdelak - GOLD with Distinction
Ben Minix - GOLD with Distinction
Lyndsey Sipe - GOLD with Distinction
MIXED QUINTET - GOLD with Distinction
Norah Kurdelak, Faith Manning, Ben Minix, Amaya Ross, Bailey Smith
BARBERSHOP QUARTET - GOLD
Maddie Ames, Emma Bean, Harley Mincy, Lyndsey Sipe
BARBERSHOP QUARTET - SILVER
Emma Bean, Chloe Boer, Harley Mincy, Amaya Ross
Erin Ames, Addy Arnett, Simone Blanco, Kaliana Hemphill, Mckenzie Parker, Reese Smith
Emma Bean, Aubrey Geeve, Harley Mincy