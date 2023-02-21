Kankakee Valley High School Choir members performed at the State Vocal Competition on Feb. 18, at Perry Meridian HS in Indianapolis. 

“Congratulations to the KV Choir students that performed at the State Solo & Ensemble Competition in Indianapolis this weekend!  Our KV students dazzled the judges and many of the scores received a special designation ‘with Distinction’ for being close to perfect,” said Choir Director Lisa Faletto.

