The Kankakee Valley School Board recognized the high school Student of the Month for each department at their meeting on April 11. Pictured are the students who attended the meeting. Each student receives a medallion and certificate provided by the DeMotte/KV Rotary Club.
The following are the nominations for each student as written by their teachers.
Business /FACS: Lane Zander
Lane is new to KV this year and I am happy he chose to take business classes here. Lane is currently taking our Dual Credit Principles of Business course and has really been a leader in classroom discussions. He is also a 1st year Business Professionals of America member where he recently competed at the State level of our Website Design Team. Lane found time to work on his BPA project while maintaining his schoolwork, and competing in athletics where is a standout in football and track. He has proven to be a real asset to KVHS and I look forward to having Lane in other business classes during the upcoming school year.
CTE Human Services: Miranda Patino
I have had Miranda as a student since her sophomore year as she has successfully completed all the Health Science classes to go onto college as a CNA to pursue her nursing education and career. Miranda comes to class everyday prepared and with a learning attitude. She is a very friendly person to all her classmates and never seeks to be the center of attention. She is very smart and has good common sense as proven by her work in class and observed in clinicals. The employees and residents at the Long-Term Care facilities always had positive comments and remarks for me about her, and she would come back from clinicals with enthusiasm and love for the people she was caring for. She works hard in class to complete her work as directed with high quality results that she takes a lot of pride in. Her family is very important to her and she spends a lot of time with them on weekends and holidays. She is going to be successful in whatever path she chooses and I am truly going to miss her in my classroom every day.
Fine Arts: Calder Felt
Calder has been an excellent musician here at KVHS. Calder was an active member in the Kankakee Valley Marching Band after school as our Drum Major, working to strengthen his Clarinet playing in the KVHS Advanced Band, and performing on Saxophone and Trombone in Jazz Band. He was also recently selected to be a member of the IBA (Indiana Bandmasters Association) All-District Band. Calder was also a State Solo and Ensemble participant. We are extremely proud of the work ethic he has brought to the High School Music Program, and for that we are PROUD to recognize him.
Foreign Language: Beau Kimberling
Beau excels at academics, which includes Spanish. In class he is always excited to learn and participate. He is always polite. He is one of the few students that voluntarily tells me "goodbye" and "have a nice day," and in Spanish! When I ask a question in class that causes a deer-in-the-headlights response from most, he is one of a few that will know the right answer. I can tell that he really values learning versus valuing a letter in the grade book, which in turn makes me feel valued as a teacher. Apart from academics, he has a good demeanor and sense of humor. I know this because he laughs at some, but not all, of my dad jokes. He also adds to the school community by participating in marching band and basketball band. He also serves the community at large by working at the resale shop called Revived Resale. There are few as deserving of this award as Beau.
Health/PE: Katelyn Harris
Katelyn is a hard-working student that participates in class. She is kind to her classmates and always willing to help others. Katelyn always shows up for class prepared, on time, and ready to learn. I appreciate that she is constantly engaged in the lesson. She is a silent leader, and leads by example. Katelyn has been an absolute pleasure to have in class.
Language Arts: Liam Thomas
Performing is intimidating for any student, but for a student who deals with a disability, it is especially challenging. Liam began taking Theatre Arts this year as more of an experiment. A student who loves to record on his YouTube channel, he thought this might be a class that would fall within his interests. What he learned is he would have to do many things out of his comfort zone - stage makeup, acting on stage, working with people he doesn't know, and performing live. He fought through his anxiety and has flourished. Recently, he played Horton in our Theatre Class performance of Seuss materials. Performing in a unique style theater, Liam took on the challenge and thrived! He was a great performer whom the elementary kids we performed for loved! He is smarter, kinder and more talented than he gives himself credit for, and he allowed these qualities to stand out. For a student who prefers to quietly stay in the background, he stretched himself and took risks. This makes him a perfect candidate for Student of the Month.
Mathematics: Eva Sersic
Eva is in my Geometry course as a freshman this semester, she is very kind and hardworking. She makes a point to learn from any mistakes that she makes and is determined to keep her grades high. Eva not only excels academically, she is involved in many other activities here at the school. She is in involved in the Environmental club, Speech and Debate. She is also involved in several sports including swim and track. It is amazing that as only a freshman she is juggling so many activities and still maintaining her grades. She is a fantastic role model for those around her. I am very proud to have her as a student in my class.
Science: Serenity Golightly
Serenity is a diligent, responsible, and considerate student. She completes all assignments with care and attention. She will often take work home to spend extra time on assignments or work ahead. She focuses in class, participates, asks questions, and comes in for extra help when needed. She really wants to succeed and puts in the effort to do so. Serenity is a member of the Art club and is very involved in competitive cheer. Serenity is a great student and well deserving of this honor.
Social Studies: Ethan Ehrhardt
Ethan is a student that stands out among his peers. Academically he not only does exceptionally well on the standard assessments, he is thorough in class discussion, uses logic reason, and his knowledge of the past to speak to the present and the future. Moreover, he shows himself to be a leader among his peers, in the areas of work ethic, character and overall academic performance. It is a pleasure having Ethan in class, and is an asset to our school.
Technology: Emily Steffan
Emily excels in both Principles of Welding and Principles of Carpentry. She is a leader in the classroom and is highly regarded by her peers. Her devotion to learning the trades is evident every day in class. She also won our first virtual welding contest on the welding simulators with a high score of 99%. Way to go Emily!