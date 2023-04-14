The Kankakee Valley School Board recognized the high school Student of the Month for each department at their meeting on April 11. Pictured are the students who attended the meeting. Each student receives a medallion and certificate provided by the DeMotte/KV Rotary Club.

The following are the nominations for each student as written by their teachers.

Fine Arts Student of the Month

Calder Felt is the Fine Arts Student of the Month.
Foreign Language Student of the Month

Beau Kimberling is the Foreign Language Student of the Month for April.
Health/PE Student of the Month

Katelyn Harris is the April Health/PE Student of the Month.
Science Student of the Month

Serenity Golightly is the April Science Student of the Month.

