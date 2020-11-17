WHEATFIELD — Members of Kankakee Valley’s 2020 sectional championship girls’ golf team were honored at an awards program last week at the high school.
Coach Emily Myers handed out awards and certificates to her players, with freshman Brynlee DeBoard claiming the Most Valuable Player and Low Average awards.
DeBoard, who led her team to a sectional title at Twin Lakes in September, was also selected to the Northwest Crossroads Conference’s first team.
Kolby Enix was a second-team selection and also earned a spot on the NCC’s academic team.
Katelyn Bakker was named Most Improved and Allie Rushmore won the Sportsmanship Award.