RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Commissioners and Council met in a joint meeting Nov. 15 with an update to the Jasper County EMS progress. The county began the process of establishing its own ambulance service rather than contracting with private services at least two years ago, and the process has had stumbling blocks along the way. Currently, central Jasper County and southern Jasper County plan to be join under the title of Jasper County EMS (Emergency Medical Services) to provide ambulance service from CR 400 North south while the northern portion of the county remains under the coverage of Keener EMS and Wheatfield EMS.
Currently, the county is contracted with Phoenix Ambulance to provide coverage for the Rensslaer area until the new system is ready to roll. A problem came after the EMS changed the name from Central EMS to Jasper County EMS after the service in Remington asked to become part of the county because it has been operating as a volunteer ambulance service and staffing has become an issue.
Meanwhile, changing the name of the service has caused an issue with the IRS regarding the EIN, employer identification number, bringing the transition to a screeching halt.
Marion Township Trustee Dain Hayworth, who has taken on the task of establishing the new ambulance service, explained to the joint boards that the hold up is on the end of the IRS in Ogden, Utah, which said that office did not have the paperwork required. Hayworth has the proof that the office did indeed receive that paperwork so he has enlisted the assistance of BMV general counsel, the county attorney and state and local legislators to try and move the process along.
Without the EIN, the BMV will not issue license plates for the ambulances. Homeland Security needs that as well to issue its certifications.
Carpenter Township is working with part-time crews, with plans to incorporate full-time crews when the county EMS is up and running. Hayworth later said everybody is covered and Phoenix continues to answer the call until the paperwork is completed and the new service is ready to roll.
“We can’t work on anything until we are somebody,” Hayworth said.
He later said Phoenix has been a huge help. “They are trying to work with us in a lot of different ways.
“We’re ready,” he continued. Used equipment has been purchased, an EMS director has been hired and a board of directors is in line. “The townships are working together to help each other,” he said.
He explained that per capita, Keener Township EMS has a population of 10,000 in its coverage area. Central Jasper County, including Marion Township, has that number in a larger coverage area. He hopes the ambulance services can share assets and resources throughout the county.
“In my opinion, first responders are our biggest saviors we could have. What are you going to do without them?” he said.
Even after they receive the EIN from the federal agency, there is still more work to do, but with that number, things can get started.
In October, the county council approved an EMS local income tax by taking a .02% portion of the county’s income tax from public safety and directing it into the EMS. This will start in January 2024 so there is a one year lag in funding; however, the funds used to pay the private contractor will be used to fund the county’s ambulance service. The county’s income tax remains the same at 2.864%.
During the joint meeting, Hayworth asked for permission to look into borrowing money at a low interest rate with payment delayed for seven to 12 months. “I just wanted to throw that out there. Something to think about,” he told the boards. He said they will probably be short funding at the end of the year. “We’ve spent a lot of money with no return on that,” he said. He will look into the particulars of the loan and will come back with the information at a future meeting.