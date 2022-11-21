RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Commissioners and Council met in a joint meeting Nov. 15 with an update to the Jasper County EMS progress. The county began the process of establishing its own ambulance service rather than contracting with private services at least two years ago, and the process has had stumbling blocks along the way. Currently, central Jasper County and southern Jasper County plan to be join under the title of Jasper County EMS (Emergency Medical Services) to provide ambulance service from CR 400 North south while the northern portion of the county remains under the coverage of Keener EMS and Wheatfield EMS.

Currently, the county is contracted with Phoenix Ambulance to provide coverage for the Rensslaer area until the new system is ready to roll. A problem came after the EMS changed the name from Central EMS to Jasper County EMS after the service in Remington asked to become part of the county because it has been operating as a volunteer ambulance service and staffing has become an issue.

Tags

Trending Food Videos