DeMOTTE: According to Scouting Magazine, approximately only six percent of those in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) reach the rank of Eagle Scout. Now, Shane Finch of Troop 167 in DeMotte can take his place with this small but mighty group.

On May 13, Finch was awarded scouting’s highest honor. The event took place at DeMotte Christian School, with family, friends and fellow scouts attending to celebrate Finch. The room was adorned with scout-themed decorations and food, while the front of the stage included two rows of candles, one row for each scouting rank and another row for the 12 points of the Scout Law. A slideshow played memories of Finch’s scouting experiences.

Tags