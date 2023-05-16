DeMOTTE: According to Scouting Magazine, approximately only six percent of those in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) reach the rank of Eagle Scout. Now, Shane Finch of Troop 167 in DeMotte can take his place with this small but mighty group.
On May 13, Finch was awarded scouting’s highest honor. The event took place at DeMotte Christian School, with family, friends and fellow scouts attending to celebrate Finch. The room was adorned with scout-themed decorations and food, while the front of the stage included two rows of candles, one row for each scouting rank and another row for the 12 points of the Scout Law. A slideshow played memories of Finch’s scouting experiences.
The guest speaker was Ernie Manns, Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 167. Manns commended Shane Finch for reaching Eagle, noting his dedication would help him in his future.
“Shane, your story is just getting started, and I can’t wait to see what your future holds for you,” Manns said. “Remember, you are an Eagle Scout. There is no place where you can not soar to.”
Holding the Eagle Ceremony at DeMotte Christian held special significance. The school was both Finch’s high school and the institution he benefited from his Eagle Project. The Eagle Project is a requirement all scouts must complete to become Eagle, in which a scout completes a service project benefiting their community. The Eagle Project must be finished before scouts reach 18 years old.
Finch’s Eagle Project was constructing a pavilion for DeMotte Christian Highschool’s softball field. Finch, now a graduating senior at DeMotte Christian, wanted to give back to his school. He saw the pavilion as an opportunity, since there was no place for the community to congregate or sit while enjoying DeMotte Christian sports.
Finch’s project took four years to complete, from 2018 to 2023. Finch started during his eighth grade year, with the project being delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Finch was successful in completing his Eagle Project and other final requirements, his journey to achieving Eagle was an ordeal.
In July 2020, Finch became diagnosed with COVID-19. He suffered from the disease for two years. During this time, he had to attend both his sophomore and junior years of highschool remotely. He was unable to play the sports he enjoyed. He had to do scouting work at home. Manns said that, despite being physically ill and in unfortunate circumstances, Finch remained strong in spirit.
“I think it could have been easy for any one of us just to throw in the towel,” Manns said. “[Shane] did not want this to define him as someone who lets pressure get him out. Shane put the hard work in to be able to graduate with his classmates, plus earn his eagle scout rank.”
Finch not only worked hard to stay on-progress with schoolwork, but also continued to fundraise his Eagle Project while afflicted with long COVID. With help from his family, Finch sold beef sticks from the Boy Scout organization. The beef sticks were placed around DeMotte Christian and the local area.
A man of his word, Finch said he kept working on the Eagle Project because he wanted to deliver on what he promised the school. For more information on Finch’s Eagle Project, read the May 4 edition of the Kankakee Valley Post News or the article “Finch accomplishes Eagle Scout goal.”
By fall 2022, Finch was able to return to DeMotte Christian for his senior year. He participated again in the soccer and trap teams, and received a chance to interact with his classmates. He finished the pavilion this April, beating the deadline of his 18th birthday. Upon finally earning the Eagle Scout badge, Finch said he felt a deep sense of accomplishment.
“It felt like a box was checked,” said Finch. “It was kind of like a weight was lifted off my shoulders.”
Finch received accolades for earning the Eagle Scout rank, with Indiana State Senator Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) visiting on May 12 to see Finch’s Eagle Project. Indiana State Representative Chris Campbell (D-Lafayette) sent Finch a letter of congratulations. Finch also received a host of other awards, including (but not limited to) from the National Park Service, the National Eagle Scout Association and Sagamore Council.
In his acceptance speech for the Eagle Scout rank, Finch took the time to thank those who helped him during his scouting career and Eagle Project.
“I can’t thank those enough that helped me along the way. Thank you to those who helped me fundraise, attended fundraisers, and thank you so very much to the builders that helped me make this happen.”
Throughout his scouting career, Finch earned 34 Merit Badges. He served in multiple leadership positions in Troop 167. An avid outdoorsman, Finch said scouting ignited his love for hiking, camping and exploring.
Finch plans to attend Grand Canyon University in fall of this year, majoring in Criminal Justice. He aspires to become a federal park ranger, applying the outdoor and survival skills he learned in scouting to help further make an impact in the outside world.