Life Saving Awards
JASPER COUNTY — On Friday, Dec. 11, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office conducted a lifesaving awards ceremony for two deputies and a civilian whose quick actions in two separate events saved lives.
Deputy Russell Shouse, along with good Samaritan and neighbor Edward Williams, exhibited bravery and determination on Nov. 15 in helping a disoriented person exit their home.
The home was engulfed in heavy smoke, but Shouse broke a window to pull the victim to safety. Heavy winds fueled the house fire that completely destroyed the residence.
Meanwhile, deputy Steven Holder, using his skills as a current active firefighter, assisted the Keener and Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Departments on Nov. 30 at an active house fire near Wheatfield. Holder was able to cut a hole into the home with a chainsaw to assist the fire departments in rescue efforts.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office would also like to commend all of the local fire departments in their continued efforts of fire rescue and cooperation with all public safety entities.
A special thank you goes out to Rensselaer Fire Department Chief Kenny Haun for participating by supplying the award for Deputy Shouse, JCSD officials said.