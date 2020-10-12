JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Public Library (JCPL) will move to Phase 5 of our “COVID–19 Plan of Action Phased Reopening” effective Thursday, Oct, 8. This phase offers more services and fewer restrictions for patrons, while still allowing for the COVID-19 mitigation steps recommended by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Reopening Plan.
“The Jasper County Public Library recognizes that it has an obligation to staff and to patrons to provide a safe environment,” said Patty Stringfellow, library director. “We are excited to be able to provide enhanced services at this time and build on the services we have currently been able to offer during this unusual time.”
Though the library is maintaining limited hours during this phase, there will no longer be a limit on how many patrons can be in the building at one time, how long they can be in the library, and time limits on use of equipment are no longer 30 minutes, but back to normal time limits of 60 minutes. Patrons can also use our wifi with their own devices.
In consideration of social distancing requirements, not all computers will be available for use, and some areas of the library may not be accessible if too many people are in that space.
Staff will be available for one-on-one technology help with devices or with library computers. Because it is difficult to maintain social distancing with this service, it will only be available for staff and patrons who are wearing face coverings and with Plexiglas between staff and patron.
Additionally, one community room and one study room per library will be available for patrons to reserve on a first-come, first-served basis during hours library staff are in the building. These rooms will have capacity limitations based on the need for social distancing that will vary by location.
DeMotte and Wheatfield rooms will be available beginning Monday, Oct. 12. Rensselaer rooms will be available beginning Monday, Oct 26. Rooms may be reserved at any location starting Oct. 8.
Only one group or individual may reserve a room per day at this time, and the rooms may not be rented for social gatherings. Also, no food or drink is allowed in community rooms, study rooms, or general library area during this phase.
“We know our community rooms have been in demand and we are pleased we can provide the space to groups and individuals in need,” Stringfellow said.
No programs are being offered inside the libraries at this time other than adult book discussions, but locations are offering virtual programs, “take it and make it” programs, and programming on the library lawn. Patrons are invited to explore our events page (www.myjcpl.org/events) for more information.
Public water fountains are not available for use, however the bottle filler is available for refillable water bottles.
Curbside service is still available during public service hours.
For more information, call or visit your library (Rensselaer (219) 866-5881; DeMotte (219) 987-2221; Wheatfield (219) 956-3774) or visit our website at www.myjcpl.org.
What to expect in Phase 5:
Limited hours remain
All JCPL Locations will be open the following hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Curbside service will still be offered during these hours.
What's new
• No limit on number of patrons in the building
• No time limits on use
• Computer use no longer limited to 30 minutes
• Not all computers are available to allow for social distancing
• Staff available for one-on-one technology assistance by appointment
• One community room and one study room will be available at each library
• These rooms will have capacity limitations; check with library for more details
• Furniture configured to allow for social distancing
• Only one group/individual may reserve room per day
• Rooms may not be rented for private social gatherings at this time
• No food or drink allowed in community rooms, study rooms, or library general
Still in effect
• Children 15 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult
• Library will follow local health department and/or Indiana Governor's Executive Order in regard to face coverings
• Social distancing will be observed
• Return materials in outside book drops only; items will be quarantined for 120 hours (5 days) before check in (no fines)
• Computers disinfected between use as time allows