JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Fair Association is sponsoring a number of projects to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the Jasper County Fair.
The fair will hit its celebratory milestone in 2024. The association has begun preparations to design a 100-year logo through a contest and county residents are invited to participate. Anyone wishing to submit a design to JCFA officials is asked to visit the www.jaspercountyfair.weebly.com website to skim over the requirements. Tap on the logo contest poster on the Home page for more information.
The logo will be used in all of JCFA’s information for 2024 as well as items that will be sold to commemorate the event.
The website also features information on submitting your favorite recipe to be included in a cookbook that will be offered as part of the milestone. Just print and fill out a form from the website and send up to three or four recipe entries via email to Taniarose1011@gmail.com
There will be one recipe per entry placed in the cookbook. The deadline is Dec. 31, 20023.
Plans are being made for other items that can be purchased as well.
The association is also asking families with years of involvement in the fair to provide stories to be shared with fairgoers. If you have favorite experiences at the fair, JCFA is asking that you share those as well.
“From your childhood to adulthood, any and all are welcomed and will be edited if needed,” JCFA said last week.
You can share those experiences by mail to JCFA, P.O. Box 375, Rensselaer, Indiana 47978 or by email at jcfa2017@gmail.com
Items such as old fair tickets from events, photos and trophies to wearable memorabilia will be put on display in honor of the 100-year anniversary. If you would like to donate any items or loan it to the association, they will be returned after the 2024 fair.
JCFA officials also announced the creation of a parade, set for Sunday, July 16 during the week of the 2023 fair. It will be held at 12 p.m., CST, and an entry form to sign up to be included in the parade is available on the JCFA website. There is no entry fee.
Anyone wishing to add a float can send an entry form to Judy Chernowski at 826 W. 1100 S. in Wolcott.
Officials hope to grow the parade for the 2024 celebration.
The 2023 fair is set to start on Saturday, July 15 and will continue through July 22.
The JCFA website will provide additional updates on the celebration throughout the year. For more information, you can email JCFA at the address provided above.