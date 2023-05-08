JCFA

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Fair Association is sponsoring a number of projects to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the Jasper County Fair.

The fair will hit its celebratory milestone in 2024. The association has begun preparations to design a 100-year logo through a contest and county residents are invited to participate. Anyone wishing to submit a design to JCFA officials is asked to visit the www.jaspercountyfair.weebly.com website to skim over the requirements. Tap on the logo contest poster on the Home page for more information.