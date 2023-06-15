JCCS service

Jasper County Community Services

Jasper County Community Services has seven vehicles as part of its transit service.

RENSSELAER — Jasper County Community Services asked the Rensselaer City Council for monetary support at Monday’s council meeting.

Sharon Colee, executive director at JCCS the past 20 years, approached council members to discuss public transportation within Rensselaer and the county. She asked the council to consider providing support in the city budget for the transit service, which has been deemed a necessity by city residents.

