Jasper County Community Services
Lunch menu for week of Nov. 20 – Dec. 4
Monday: Chicken parmesan, penne pasta, wax beans, three bean salad
Tuesday: Turkey pot pie, roasted red potatoes, buttered corn, nutty barley salad
Wednesday: Pork roast/ginger sauce, cornbread stuffing, green peas, apple strudel bites
Thursday: BBQ chicken breast/bun, seasoned potato wedges, cauliflower, Italian pasta salad
Friday: Closed for employee training
1/2 pint of Milk served with each meal
Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte
219-987-7909 (Meals distributed at 11:30 CST)
Caterer: Meals on Wheals
Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food