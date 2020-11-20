Jasper County Community Services

Lunch menu for week of Nov. 20 – Dec. 4

Monday: Chicken parmesan, penne pasta, wax beans, three bean salad

Tuesday: Turkey pot pie, roasted red potatoes, buttered corn, nutty barley salad

Wednesday: Pork roast/ginger sauce, cornbread stuffing, green peas, apple strudel bites

Thursday: BBQ chicken breast/bun, seasoned potato wedges, cauliflower, Italian pasta salad

Friday: Closed for employee training

1/2 pint of Milk served with each meal

Robert A. Fase Senior Center – DeMotte

219-987-7909 (Meals distributed at 11:30 CST)

Caterer: Meals on Wheals

Menus are subject to change due to the availability of food