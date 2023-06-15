INDIANAPOLIS – Jasper County Recorder Kimberly Grow was elected President of the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) Northwest District during the district meeting in Pulaski County last month.
“I enjoy being a part of such a great association and all they do for county government,” Grow said.
As district president, Grow represents the elected county officials in the Northwest District of the state, which includes the following counties: Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and White. The AIC is represented by six districts in the state.
Grow serves on the AIC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
Starke County Recorder Mandy Thomason was elected as the Northwest District Vice President as well.
The Association of Indiana Counties, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 1957 for the betterment of county government. The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties, serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies as well as providing technical assistance and training to county officials and employees.