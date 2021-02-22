JASPER COUNTY , Ind. — Jasper House, Inc., a 501c3 (pending) local non-profit recently delivered toiletry bags and homeless questionnaires to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Rensselaer Police Department, and DeMotte Police Department, with plans to deliver them to the Remington Police Department within the next few days.
By partnering with local law enforcement, Jasper House hopes to eradicate local homelessness. Jasper House’s initial goal is to quantify local homelessness and better understand the underlying reason why someone became homeless in order to connect them with local resources needed to improve their situation.
Partnering with law enforcement makes sense since officers are more likely to make first contact with homeless individuals, whether they are on the streets or just couch surfing. Officers are able to provide the toiletry bags to offer immediate assistance, while obtaining the information in the questionnaire aimed at learning how the individual became homeless.
An application/case manager will then connect that individual with local resources such as substance abuse; domestic abuse; mental health counseling; employment counseling; education assistance; as well as food, clothing, and of course, housing assistance. In addition to connecting homeless to local resources, Jasper House’s long term goals are to provide short term housing so individuals are able to get on their feet while working on improving their situation.