JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is pleased to announce it has received a $4,000 grant from the Arrow Head Country Resource Conservation District (RC&D) for an invasive species removal reimbursement program. The Arrow Head Country RC&D serves a 10 county region dedicated to promoting conservation, development and utilization of natural resources, improving the general level of economic activity, and enhancing the environment and standard of living in designated RC&D areas. Each year the Arrow Head Country RC&D awards grants for conservation projects through a competitive application and review process.
The purpose of this project is to provide the funds for a reimbursement program for the removal and replacement of invasive species on residential properties within Jasper County. According to the National Invasive Species Council an invasive species is defined as “an alien species whose introduction does or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.”
These species often displace native species, reduce diversity, and degrade the habitats in which they have been introduced. Historically at least 50 percent of the invasive species that are present in the United States were used for horticultural purposes. According to a study done by the Indiana Invasive Species Council’s Invasive Plant Advisory Committee, Indiana landowners and managers spent over $5 million dollars controlling invasive species in 2012.
In 2019 the new Invasive Terrestrial Plant Rule was signed by Indiana legislators and began enforcement staring in April 2020. This will designate 44 species of plants as pests and make it illegal to sell, gift, barter, exchange, distribute, transport or introduce these plants in the State of Indiana.
Our goal is to collaborate with Jasper County SWCD partners to educate residents of Jasper County on identifying current invasive species that are incorporated in their landscaping. After identifying invasive trees, shrubs, and other plants we will provide a list of native alternatives to replace the current plants. This program will help landowners’ practice better environmental stewardship by providing financial assistance to cover up to 50% of the cost up to $300, to remove and replace invasive plants. The expectation of the buy-back program is that participants are responsible for the removal, replacement, and long-term management to ensure that invasive species will not repopulate.
If you would like more information about invasive species removal and financial assistance availability, visit https://www.jaspercountyswcd.org/ or find us on Facebook.