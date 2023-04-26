JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County REMC sponsored its 14th annual Electronics Recycling Day on April 22, with collection sites in DeMotte and Rensselaer. REMC partners with the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District to provide a free collection for used electronics to be recycled into useful products. This year, at the DeMotte location, two semi trailers were filled, with one double stacked, with old electronics, most of which were televisions.
Stephanie Johnson with REMC said, “We have great partnerships. Because of these partnerships, we’re able to offer this for free.” She said most communities have to pay to recycle electronics.
The collections took place at the county highway garages in both DeMotte and Rensselaer, which accepts electronics year-round and had fewer items brought in than the northern location.
In DeMotte, there were workers with the recycling company, highway garage employees, REMC employees and volunteers from the Jasper County Soil & Water Conservation District. When a vehicle drove into the garage, men would rush to unload whatever vehicle and/or trailer came in and had it done quickly. “It’s like a well-oiled machine,” Johnson said. They’ve had experience and know how to quickly unload and sort the items dropped off.
Large electronics like flat screen TVs and copiers were loaded onto pallets and wrapped in plastic while smaller items were placed in large cardboard containers on pallets. Once filled, the pallets we’re loaded into the semi trailers to be hauled away.
The event is scheduled every April, with the exception of one year during the pandemic. This year, the recycling event coincided with Earth Day, a great way to celebrate the day by bringing the items to be recycled instead of filling a landfill.