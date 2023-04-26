JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County REMC sponsored its 14th annual Electronics Recycling Day on April 22, with collection sites in DeMotte and Rensselaer. REMC partners with the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District to provide a free collection for used electronics to be recycled into useful products. This year, at the DeMotte location, two semi trailers were filled, with one double stacked, with old electronics, most of which were televisions.

Stephanie Johnson with REMC said, “We have great partnerships. Because of these partnerships, we’re able to offer this for free.” She said most communities have to pay to recycle electronics.

