”InbeTWEEN the Lines” book discussion at DeMotte Library: Calling all pre-teen readers! Children ages 8-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library for “InbeTWEEN the Lines” book discussion at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. We will be discussing “A Boy Called BAT” by Elana K. Arnold. The books are available for checkout at the circulation desk. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Healthcare 101 at Wheatfield, Rensselaer libraries: Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are? Come to a free educational presentation at the Wheatfield and Rensselaer libraries to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well. Those who would benefit and might want to attend would be: Anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well. The presentation will be 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 6:15 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Wheatfield Public Library; 6:15 p.m. Sept. 20 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Rensselaer Library; and 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the DeMotte Library.
Combat Coffee at Rensselaer Library: Community veterans are invited to join us from 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 20 for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets. Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will provide the brew as well. Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
Magnificent Monday at Rensselaer Library: Individuals with developmental disabilities are invited to join us at the Rensselaer Library for Magnificent Monday at 1 p.m. Sept. 20. We will read a story or two and provide a craft. Registration limit of 10. Contact Janice or Nancy with any questions at 219-866-5881 or stop by the Rensselaer Library.
Preschool STEM at DeMotte Library: Preschoolers ages 3-5 are invited to the DeMotte Library for Preschool STEM at 10 a.m. Sept. 20. Children will be able to participate in and discover all things related to things on the farm. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Anime Club at DeMotte library: Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library oat 6 p.m. Sept. 21 for Anime Club. Join us for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun! We will watch a few anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Toddler Times at Rensselaer Library: Rensselaer will have Toddler Time for children between 2 and 3 years old at 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Registration is appreciated and the limit is 12 children. Stop by the Rensselaer Library or call 219-866-5881 for more info.
September Book Discussions at Jasper County libraries: Demotte’s Bookies will meet at either 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Sept. 21 to discuss “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean; Rensselaer’s Men’s Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 22. While the men’s group was created for men, everyone is welcome to join; Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Book Discussion will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 23; Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 to discuss “The Astronaut Wives Club” by Lily Koppel. To join a discussion or have any questions answered, please contact any JCPL location.
STEAM workshop at Rensselaer Library: The Rensselaer Library is dusting off its STEAM kits. Kids in second-eighth grades can try out Little Bits and the Star Wars Droid from 4-5 p.m. Sept. 21. Registration limit 8 so sign up soon. Please contact Janice for more details at 219-866-5881 or stop by the Rensselaer Library.
Super STEM at the DeMotte Library: Super STEM for grades K-5 will be offered at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Bring friends and have hands-on fun with all things Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
Book Folding Art Class at the Wheatfield Library: Have you ever wondered, “How did they do that?” Join us from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 24 and learn how to do book folding art for free. All books and patterns will be provided. This program is for adults 18 and older. Registration is required to attend.
Fall After-School Program at the Wheatfield Library: Children in grades K-5 are invited to our Fall After School Program. Scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 27, this program will involve a craft, snack, and a story. Registration is required, and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219 956-3774.
LEGO Workshop at the Rensselaer Library: Creative individuals of all ages are invited to the Rensselaer Library from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 for the Lego Workshop. Everyone is welcome!
Who Is a Hoosier? Traveling Exhibit in DeMotte: Many people ask “What is a Hoosier?” — and while the term’s origins may be up for debate, a traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) looks at how people with many different backgrounds have come to take pride in the nickname. The DeMotte Library will host the exhibit until Oct. 2 at the DeMotte Public Library, 901 Birch St. SW, DeMotte. For more information about this exhibit, call 219-987-2221 or visit myjcpl.org.