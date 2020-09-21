JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Public Library’s “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Program for kids and teens was a huge success, and would not have been possible without the support, help and donations provided by our local businesses.
Library staff would like to express our thanks to the following businesses and organizations for their generosity during this year’s Summer Reading Program: Friends of the Library - Rensselaer, DeMotte and Wheatfield, Jasper County REMC, Ziese Plumbing Heating & Cooling, Bonnie Louck, Tim's Auto Body & Sales, Alliance Bank, Steinke Funeral Homes, Rick's Pizza, PSI IOTA XI Sorority ETA NU Chapter, Quiznos of Wheatfield, Dairy Queen – DeMotte, DeMotte State Bank, Dairy Queen – Rensselaer, Jordan's, Family Express Corporation, Pizza Hut - Rensselaer, Richard Comingore Law, and Casey's General Stores.
Thank you for supporting us in our mission to inform, enrich and empower our diverse community.
Join Demotte Library for ‘Catch- Coordinated Approach To Child Health’
Children in grades 3-8 along with their caregivers are invited to attend CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health) outside at the DeMotte Library. CATCH will teach children about basic nutrition concepts like breakfast, fast food, smart drinks, snacks, bone health, and screen time. We will also discuss the pros and cons of different foods and drinks. There will also be fun games to incorporate physical activity.
This series of programs taught by the Purdue Extension Office will take place on the following Tuesdays at 4 p.m. - Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Attendance at all three sessions is preferred, but not required. Since this program will be outside, participants are encouraged to dress for the weather. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Please register for each session online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.