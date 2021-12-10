RENSSELAER — Jasper County Public Library has been awarded nearly $25,000 in grant funding to help digitize its microfilm copies of the newspapers of record in Jasper County.
The library will be able to convert newspapers from the first issue printed in 1853 through to the modern day, providing remote searchable access to content.
The grant monies received will not fund the entire project, but the funds will get the library started as it will be able to digitize Rensselaer titles by date from 1853 to 1920, and the KV Post-News from 1932 to 1950.
“We recognize the importance of digitizing these unique and historically significant newspapers,” said Jasper County Public Library Director Patty Stringfellow. “We field requests for information regularly from individuals in our community and across the country seeking genealogy and obituary records that only we have. Searching through reels of microfilm can be time consuming as there is no mechanism for a key word search. Our digitized records will have this capability.
"Additionally, sometimes individuals cannot visit our library because they are homebound or do not have the means to travel to us. Remote access will allow folks to use these records from any location with internet access.”
Digitized materials will also be accessible through the Indiana State Library’s Hoosier State Chronicles, part of Indiana Memory. Indiana Memory is a collaborative effort to provide access to the wealth of primary sources in Indiana libraries, archives, museums, and other cultural institutions. It is a gateway to Indiana's history and culture found in digitized books, manuscripts, photographs, newspapers, maps, and other media.
As a portal to the collections, Indiana Memory assists individuals to locate materials relevant to their interests and to better appreciate the connections between those materials.
This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, administered by the Indiana State Library.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. They advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grant-making, research, and policy development. Their vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities.
"To complete this project, more grant funding will be necessary, but we are excited about this momentous beginning," Stringfellow said. "It is another way that we will 'inform, enrich, and empower our diverse community.'"