Cliff Havens to provide free “Medicare 101” Zoom meetings through Jasper County Public Library
Clifford Havens will be explaining the ins and outs of Medicare virtually this fall at free, scheduled, educational library programs via ZOOM. Those who could benefit from attending this informational program, include: anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help with decision making, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well. Mr. Havens of LifeSmart Senior Services will provide an overview of options, coverage, costs and more, and time will be allowed for questions. Zoom meetings will run as follows:
- Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
Simply contact your local library to register and receive log-in information- Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.
Name your price at The Friends Of The DeMotte Library Silent Auction
The Friends of the DeMotte Library invite book collectors to name their price during a Silent Auction, held throughout the month of November. Bidding will begin on November 2 and run through Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. Winning bidders will be notified on Dec. 1. Some of the items up for bid during this auction include “People Weekly” Commemorative Edition, The Diana Years, 1997, “Ninth Garfield Treasury” Jim Davis, 1st edition,1997, two cookbooks with DVD's: “Pasta Perfect” and “Chicken Perfection” as well as many more items you won't want to miss. Proceeds from the auction will be used by the Friends of the DeMotte Library for the purchase of equipment and services in support of the DeMotte Library. Items up for bid will be housed in a display case near the circulation desk. For more information, please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.