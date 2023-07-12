Legislators news

INDIANAPOLIS — New state laws supporting Hoosiers and backed by Jasper County lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session are now in effect.

“We kept our promise to be fiscally responsible, empower students and families, lower health care costs and improve critical services,” said State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron). “These new laws will make a real difference in the lives of Hoosiers.”

