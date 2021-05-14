JASPER COUNTY – Sponsored by Jasper County REMC, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, Jasper County Soil & Water District, Jasper County Highway Department and the City of Rensselaer, this year’s electronics recycling day brought a variety of old and broken computers, televisions, monitors and much more to two sites in the county ― the City of Rensselaer Street Department and the County Highway Garage in DeMotte.
A steady stream of vehicles pulled in during the four hours the sites were open. Workers opened trunks and hatches and emptied truck beds and trailers as those dropping the items off stayed safely in their vehicles.
Usually an annual event, the 2020 collection day was cancelled due to the pandemic. In 2019, the county took in 26 tons of electronic items and we expect that we beat that number at this collection. This year, a number of flat screen TVs, big projection TVs and even old console televisions were brought in along with old computers and monitors. A unique item found its way to the Rensselaer site, a classic old RCA Victor black and white TV.
At DeMotte, cars were lining up around the building as the county highway employees and volunteers worked hard to gather and place items quickly into large cardboard bins. Others were stacking, bundling and wrapping the larger television sets onto pallets so they could be easily loaded onto the trucks with a forklift.
The Rensselaer facility went along at a steady pace for the four hours as the same scenario played out with cars and trucks full of items to be recycled flowed through the unloading area. This facility does accept electronics during their business hours year-round.
Stephanie Johnson, Jasper County REMC marketing and members services manager, said, “We don’t have the total number of tons yet, but we know we completely filled at least two semi-trailers just at DeMotte. Honestly, it was the first time in 12 years that we’ve seen a kiln. You just never know what’s going to turn up!”
She continued, “Thank you to the organizations who sponsor this with us and provide workers and facilities. The public needs to know that this free countywide event wouldn’t happen without these partnerships.”
The next collection will be the NWI Solid Waste District Household Hazardous Waste collection at the Jasper County Highway Garage in Rensselaer on Sept. 25, 2676 W Clark St., 8 a.m.-noon local time. Household Hazardous Waste includes oil, oil filters, antifreeze, poisons, chemicals, oil based paint, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, and electronics. No tires will be collected at these events.
The solid waste district encourages residents to return tires to a tire dealer.
Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) is a not-for-profit Touchstone Energy electric distribution cooperative based in Rensselaer, Indiana. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.