RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Council heard about two strategic plans and acted on a pair of salary-related issues at its monthly meeting on Jan. 19, which took place via Zoom.
Ray Seif, Jasper County Airport Manager, reported to the council that after several months of negotiations and numerous meetings with Woolpert (the airport’s new engineering consultants), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the Jasper County Airport finally agreed to the scope of services for the airport’s upcoming Master Plan Project that will be completed by Woolpert.
Seif added that the master plan will serve as a blueprint outlining the airport’s future development, based on the community’s current and long-term future needs. Master plans take roughly two years to complete and typically cover a 20-year period, but are updated every few years or as substantial airport changes occur.
Seif went on to state that the reason for the new master plan was based on several factors.
Traffic flying in and out of Jasper County Airport has increased dramatically within the last few years. Several local businesses have increased their usage of aviation to serve their business travel needs, while others have indicated the need to fly into the community more often, but are unable to do so due to lack of a suitable runway or facilities.
In order for the airport to meet the needs of the community, allowing the community’s needs to dictate growth, and be able to obtain federal and state grant funding to cover 95% or more of the development costs, the actual needs of the community must be quantified and substantiated. The FAA requested the airport complete a master plan allowing the airport to be in a position to quickly respond to the community’s needs.
The airport’s Master Plan will include
- Project Administration
- Public Involvement
- Environmental Overview
- Inventory of Existing Conditions
- Aviation Forecasts
- Facility Requirements
- Alternatives and Development Evaluation
- Airport Layout Plan Sets
- ALP Imagery Acquisition
- Facilities Implementation
- Draft and Final Technical Documents
The airport last completed a layout plan in 2006 with minor updates throughout the years but has never completed a full master plan.
Stephen Eastridge, Executive Director of Jasper County Economic Development, informed the council that a partnership between six counties (Jasper, Newton, Stark, Pulaski, White, and Benton) has received a grant for just under $35,000 for a large scale strategic plan for the region.
“This plan will help position Jasper County to be able to prosper for years to come,” said Eastridge. “The focus will be on agri-business, food processing, logistics, and industry. The goal is to create a plan that fits our strengths and will benefit the entire region. Promoting our strengths puts us in a position to go after opportunities that will tie well into the community.”
In other news, Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson spoke to the council about speeding issues, especially near school zones.
“It is a constant battle that we have, and I know there is a need for extra patrolling,” said Williamson. Williamson proposed having each of the School Resource Officers work extra hours for patrolling before the school day starts and after the students get out.
“The school administrators are for it,” added Williamson.
The additional hours worked three days or five days a week would cost between $8,000 to $13,000 for the year.
Council President Rein Bontreger suggested having a trial period for the rest of this school year and to have the sheriff put in a. Formal request for an additional for their next meeting.
In related news, the sheriff’s contract was approved as presented. The sheriff didn’t put in for a raise since county employees were not given a raise for this year.
The council also passed a memorandum of understanding with the Soil and Water Conservation District. The understanding states that the county will pay up to a certain rate for the salary of Executive Director Shelby Keys and the rest of her salary will be paid for by the district. According to the salary ordinance, the county pays $48,500 for the office manager, $47,495 for the watershed specialist, and $10,786 for part-time help.
Since the meeting was the first one of 2021 for the council, officers were elected with Bontreger being re-elected as president and Gary Fritts as vice-president.