RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Commissioners heard an update on the coronavirus cases in the county from Debra Nagel, infectious disease nurse at the county’s health department. Nagel told the board Jasper County went to “orange” two weeks ago when numbers of positive cases began to rise. The orange designation means the county is at moderate to high risk for community spread. She said she hopes the county doesn’t go to red, which is the next level and could mean restricting restaurants and bars. “The numbers really jumped up,” she said. In the last four days, there have been close to 80 positive cases reported, and with the numbers growing across the state, the Indiana Department of Health is falling behind in contact tracing, and may be sending cases to the local health department to do the contact tracing.
If the county does go to “red,” indoor dining will be closed and bars will be restricted by capacity.
Nagel said on Oct. 29, there were 27 positive cases and 19 of those people were contacted by the state. On Oct. 30, there were 33 new cases and only two of those had been contacted. “There are no specifics on how they’ll be getting referred to Jasper County,” she said.
Most of the cases (68%) she said are coming from the DeMotte/Wheatfield area, and are related to funerals, weddings and church picnics and breakfasts. When asked if churches would be limited to a certain number in attendance, she said the churches are separate from the state by constitution and are therefore not restricted and many are not requiring masks
Nagel said Tri-County schools have closed until Nov. 10 on their own, and not at the request of the health department. Schools in the county, she said, have had low positivity rates, and those who are positive are not getting the virus from school, but from outside of school.
Commissioner Dick Maxwell asked if the county could get the rapid results tests, and if they will have a site for testing. Currently, the only testing site in the county is at the Franciscan Hospital Rensselaer, which requires a doctor’s note to be tested and their hours for testing are open two hours a day, 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Nagel said she has asked the state for a test site for the county.
Maxwell asked if the hospital would expand its hours. Nagel suggested one of the commissioners should ask.
She said the Lake County Health Department was able to open a couple of sites and Porter County as well, but Jasper County doesn’t have the personnel to run its own testing site. “Everything is promised, but it’s not as smooth as they make it sound,” she said.
She would like to get a site in the county, but said it was difficult last time one was set up. The testing site, using National Guard personnel, was set up at the KV Middle School, which was not in session at the time. “It was hard to get a site set up in DeMotte before,” she said.
The commissioners discussed the number of hours county employees will get paid if on quarantine. Some are already on their third quarantine. They discussed limiting the number of hours employees will get paid, coming up with two rounds of quarantine at two weeks each or a total of 160 hours. After that, the employees will need to use vacation, personal or sick time to compensate for their loss of work.
Currently, the county highway department has six employees out for quarantine. Jack Haberlin, county highway superintendent, said he had asked if the employees who are on quarantine due to exposure, not a positive test, be allowed to work in a truck where they are the only ones in it, but the health department said no. Department heads will have to note that an employee is on quarantine for the auditor’s office to keep track of the hours.
The three board members agreed to keep the 160 hour limit for the remainder of the year, and to address it again in January.
Coroner Diana Boersma said her top deputy coroner has tested positive for the virus and has missed three calls, but won’t be paid for them. “Why is my department being chastised?” she asked. With so many “what ifs” being asked, the commissioners agreed to go with just the 160 hours, and did not want to “muddy the waters” any further. Culp said they are equipping most of their employees to allow them to work from home with new laptops received with CARES Act money. Highway department employees cannot work from home.
The money allotted to the county from the CARES Act has been used with the last request for reimbursement sent by EMA Director Karen Wilson the end of October. She said the Indiana Finance Authority has placed payroll expenses as the top priority, so those reimbursements will come first. With the last two reimbursement requests she sent, the $1,082,649 allotted is done. With the deadline of Dec. 31 to have the receipts turned in for reimbursement, Wilson said they’re two months ahead.
Lowering speed limit
The commissioners passed a request to lower the speed limit to 35 mph on County Rd. 1100 North between 600 West and St. Rd. 10, and between CR 1100 West and 1200 West.
Replacing employees
Three departments asked the commissioners for permission to fill a vacancy after employees have resigned. Animal Control Director Mark Sinclair said he lost two employees and has the funds to hire one person to fill those slots. Sheriff Pat Williamson said he has a full time dispatcher who will be going to part time, and asked to be able to hire a full time person and Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Taulman said he had a person resign as secretary for the child support division, and asked to replace her as well. The commissioners approved all three requests.
In other business:
The commissioners approved updating the meeting room at the building on Sparling Ave. in Rensselaer, where they have been meeting instead of the meeting room at the courthouse. The meeting room is larger and allows for social distancing. For $19,100, the room will be outfitted with microphones, speakers, camera and monitors to accommodate online meetings. The room is used for both county council and commissioners meetings.
The board approved to pay $7,898 to update the fire alarm system at the correctional facility on SR 114. They also approved the donation of two concrete barriers to be placed outside the building to prevent vehicles from crashing into the lobby.