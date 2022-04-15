JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Airport will be offering two paid internship positions this summer as part of its aviation internship program.
The positions are available to juniors and seniors (during the 2022-23 school year) attending any high school or home school within Jasper County.
The application deadline is May 4.
For more information, contact county airport manager Emily Hackler at 219-866-2100 or 219-869-5103. She can also be accessed at Emily@JasperCountyAirport.com.
This internship program is designed to give students exposure to airport management, operations, safety, maintenance, and the airport’s regulatory organizational structure. The goal is to allow students the opportunity to explore areas in which to specialize post-graduation.
The interns will learn the needs of an airport in the day-to-day operations dealing with tenants, transient traffic, and other airport administration. Additionally, interns will be expected to accurately complete assigned projects and tasks in relation to aviation management.
Two paid, non-benefit internship positions are open to any 16-year-old or greater high school junior or senior recently enrolled in any high school or home school within Jasper County Indiana. Compensation will be $10 per hour with a typical 15-18 hour work week.
Interns may be asked to work irregular hours, holidays, nights, weekends, or on an as needed basis, up to 20 hours per week for the months of June and July, in compliance with Indiana and US Child Labor Laws.
Interns are responsible for their own transportation to and from the airport and, if licensed to drive, must have a clean driving/moving violations record (MVR) due to possibly being asked to drive airport vehicles on airport grounds. Interns must be a US Citizen or legal resident.
Those interested in applying for internship are encouraged to send a resume in addition to a brief statement of why they are interested in the internship. Resumes and statements of interest can be emailed to Info@JasperCountyAirport.com with “Internship” in the subject line or mailed to: Jasper County Airport Authority
2326 W Clark Street, Rensselaer, IN 47978.