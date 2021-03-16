RENSSELAER, Ind. — Airport Management and Operations Internship Opportunity The Jasper County Airport has established a summer Airport Management Internship Program, which allows students to align educational knowledge with real world experiences in the aviation industry. The Airport Management internship is sponsored by the Jasper County Airport Authority, which owns and operates the Jasper County Airport.
This internship program is designed to give students exposure to airport management, operations, safety, maintenance, and the airport’s regulatory organizational structure. The goal is to allow students the opportunity to explore areas in which to specialize post-graduation. The intern will learn the needs of an airport in the day-to-day operations dealing with tenants, transient traffic, and other airport administration. Additionally, the intern will be expected to accurately complete assigned projects and tasks in relation to aviation management. Summer Internships Available
Two (2) paid, non-benefit internship positions open to any 16 year old or greater high school junior or senior recently enrolled in any high school or home school within Jasper County Indiana. Compensation will be $10 per hour with a typical 12-15 hour work week.
Several unpaid, non-benefit internship positions open to any 16 year old or greater high school junior or senior enrolled in any educational program within Jasper and surrounding counties.
Interns may be asked to work irregular hours, holidays, nights, weekends, or on an as needed basis, up to 20 hours per week for the months of June and July, in compliance with Indiana and US Child Labor Laws. Interns are responsible for their own transportation to and from the airport and, if licensed to drive, must have a clean driving/moving violations record (MVR) due to possibly being asked to drive airport vehicles on airport grounds. Interns must be a US Citizen or legal resident.
Those interested in applying for internship are encouraged to send a resume in addition to a brief statement of why they are interested in the internship and if they are open to the unpaid position if not initially selected for the paid position. Resumes and statements of interest can be emailed to Info@JasperCountyAirport.com with “Internship” in the subject line or mailed to:
Jasper County Airport Authority
2326 W Clark Street
Rensselaer, IN 47978