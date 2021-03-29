JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — Jasper County Public Library is joining the Beanstack family! Beanstack is a website and mobile app which allows families to track their reading throughout the year and take part in exciting challenges at their library. To kick off this new service, JCPL is issuing a challenge during National Library Week: a battle of the branches to determine which library has the most active readers. All ages are welcome, as each branch is rallying their avid readers to help them claim victory in this contest.
If you seek to participate in this fight and bring your home branch the win, all you have to do is visit the library’s Beanstack launch page (www.myjcpl.org/beanstack) for more information, then read, read, read during the week of April 4-10.
Want to take part without technology? Stop by the library and let us know how many books you are reading during this week. (Bonus points if you decide to write a short review too!) This slip enters you into a drawing for a prize in your age category whether you be an adult, teen, or child. The prize winners will be announced the following Monday. Gather your books of choice, and let the games begin.