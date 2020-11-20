The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). These 10 MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in Lowell, West Harrison, Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce both state and federal regulations pertaining to commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana.
Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier Inspector School scheduled to begin on March 7, 2021 and conclude on May 28, 2021. The training will be conducted Monday through Friday at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, Indiana. Housing will be provided. During the training, trainees will develop skills which include emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, communications, hazardous materials, first-aid, post-crash investigations, and truck inspections.
In order to participate in the selection process, applicants for the position of Motor Carrier Inspector must meet the following basic requirements:
Be a United States citizen.
Be at least 21 years old by May 28, 2021.
Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D.
Possess a valid driver’s license.
Be required to pass a physical agility test, oral interview, polygraph exam, and a background investigation.
Be required to complete a medical exam, a psychological exam, and drug test.
Geographical proximity to the scale facility may be a factor in the selection process.
Trainees are paid during the school and are provided all necessary equipment. The starting salary is $34,987 and will increase to $36,031 at the end of the first year of employment. Over the next ten years with step increases in pay, a Motor Carrier Inspector may reach an annual salary of $52,812. A retirement program will be available through PERF.
To apply for a Motor Carrier Inspector position, visit the Indiana State Police website at https://www.in.gov/isp/3116.htm. Applications for Motor Carrier Inspector must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. (Indianapolis time), Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
The Indiana State Police is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer complying with all provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Motor Carrier Inspector by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3116.htm.
Contact Information:
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division
(317) 615-7373