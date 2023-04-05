pussywillow

An example of a pussy willow in bloom.

 Photo by JEANETTE JASKULA

This spring, I decided to re-read The Wind in the Willows, a children’s novel by Kenneth Graham. It had been many years since I first read this story as a child – the story of a mole, water rat, toad, and badger that have wild adventures in the countryside. As spring unfolds and I roam about Kankakee Sands, I think about the charming stories, and I am reminded that indeed there is so much wildlife in the willows – real wildlife in real willows!

At Kankakee Sands we have documented 8 different species of native willows. All of our willows are multi-stemmed shrubs with flexible branches called canes and flowers in the form of drooping catkins. The pussy willow (Salix discolor) is one of the more well-known of our native willows – its fuzzy grey buds on woody stems adorn many a spring floral arrangement. You may also be familiar with a willow not native to Indiana – the weeping willow (Salix babylonica) - a tree native to Asia, with one central trunk instead of multiple thin canes, but still with long linear leaves and catkins as flowers.