JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Public Library is pleased to announce it has been awarded the Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development Grant from Indiana Humanities. The generous grant will allow us to meet the increased demand for additional materials related to racial equity in our community.
The Indiana Humanities worked with the Indianapolis Public Library Collection Management Team to develop a list of resources. Also consulted were the Central Indiana Community Foundation’s “Tools for Accountability” and resource lists provided by Booklist- a publication of the American Library Association. The carefully curated list was also reviewed by the Indianapolis Public Library’s Diversity & Inclusion and Center for Black Literature & Culture staff, Indiana Humanities staff and humanities scholars. This allowed us to select from a variety of materials related to issues of race, diversity and inclusion to add to our collection. Materials will be available at each of our library locations.
This program has been made possible through a grant from Indiana Humanities with funds from Lily Endowment Inc. We appreciate their support as we continue to inform, enrich and empower our diverse community.