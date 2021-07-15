HEBRON — A childhood hobby turned into a part-time passion for Cody McKay, professional drone videographer and photographer.
As a young child, McKay was fascinated with remote control toys.
“I liked to put a camera on a remote control car to see what other people couldn’t," he said.
When Google Maps first came out, McKay was fascinated.
“It was so crazy to me that you could see everything from an aerial view.”
McKay was born and raised in Hebron. He went to school at Ivy Tech Community College, earning his degree in automotive technology.
McKay worked his way up through the Ford Motor Co. and is now a full-time engineer.
Although he earned his license three years ago, McKay has been working as a part-time drone professional for about two years. His one-time hobby as a child expanded into something much larger: Pneumatic Outlook.
McKay’s wife, Veronica, pushed him to pursue his passions.
“She’s my extremely organized paper person," he said. "There’s no way I’d be able to do this without her.”
McKay does aerial photography and videography, as well as thermal roof inspections and testing the moisture in an area of farm land. This can be used for events, real estate, or even a memory that you want to capture.
McKay’s most popular shot has been of the chapel in Valparaiso.
“I’ve had so many people tell me that it was so awesome to see it from that perspective," he said.
McKay uses DGI products and infrared technology to produce his shots.
“I enjoy my work. I’ve yet to come across someone who's seen things from this perspective," he said.
If interested in working with McKay for an upcoming event, you can go to his website at pneumaticoutlook.com.