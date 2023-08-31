DEMOTTE — The Connection Center is one step closer to raising the dome on their new community recreation center at the Calvary Assembly of God Church. Early, long before sunrise, on Tuesday, workers came to pour concrete for the gym floor. The concrete will be leveled and all the bumps and bubbles smoothed out before the actual flooring goes over it.
The gym will have tennis, volleyball, pickle ball and basketball courts. A walking path will go around the courts on a special walkway that will be built to absorb the shock of feet hitting the floor, making it easy for people with joint issues to walk the path.
A large canvas dome will soon be raised above the complex, kept aloft by air pressure. After the dome is raised, a two-story structure will be built underneath that will house classrooms and locker rooms.