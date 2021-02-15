INDIANA STATEHOUSE – The Indiana House of Representatives recently voted unanimously in support of legislation co-authored by State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) that would make it easier for communities across the state to install Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
Indiana's Safe Haven Law enables a parent to surrender an infant fewer than 30 days old to any hospital emergency room, fire station, police station or Safe Haven Baby Box within the state without fear of prosecution.
"It's a sad and unfortunate situation when a parent in crisis makes the decision to surrender their baby," Gutwein said. "In these instances, we want to ensure struggling parents have a safe and anonymous way to make sure their newborn child is taken care of."
The bill would allow communities to install a baby box at a volunteer fire station located in a municipality with a full-time police department. Counties with professional emergency medical service providers with a 24/7 staffed facility could also install these boxes under this legislation.
House Bill 1032 now moves to the Senate for further consideration. To learn more and watch legislative proceedings, visit iga.in.gov.