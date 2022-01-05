RENSSELAER — Greyhound officially announced the opening of three new stops this week, including daily stops in Rensselaer.
The largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, Greyhound has added stops in Valparaiso, Lebanon and Rensselaer to its Chicago to Indianapolis route. Customers can now board from each of these new locations to gain access to popular destinations in Indianapolis, Carmel, Fort Wayne and Bloomington, said Greyhound officials.
Passengers can also connect to Greyhound’s network of over 1,700 destinations nationwide.
“Launching a new route at the start of a new year is the perfect way to inspire travel for the communities we serve,” said Sarah Hoogerhyde, area manager for Greyhound Lines, Inc. “Whether traveling for work or leisure, we are excited to see how this route will inspire new travel opportunities for citizens and visitors of Valparaiso, Lebanon and Rensselaer.”
Greyhound will pick up passengers at Kellner Boulevard, between Front and Van Rensselaer streets at the soon-to-be developed Filson Park in downtown Rensselaer. The new stops will launch with one northbound and one southbound scheduled per day.
The bus service approached the Rensselaer City Council to request the use of Amtrak’s depot as a pick-up spot last month. City officials plan to take that request to Amtrak officials in the next few weeks.
It’s been decades since Greyhound provided service in Rensselaer. Passengers were picked up at a business at the I-65 interchange as late as the 1990s, said Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood.
The stop in Valparaiso, meanwhile, will be entirely new. The closest location Greyhound served in Northwest Indiana before adding Valpo was Portage.
Booking will be available online or by phone only. Customers interested in booking a ride can do so by visiting Greyhound.com, downloading Greyhound’s mobil app or by calling 1-800-231-2222.
