The January Grant Tour for The Cheryl Lyn Welter Charitable Foundation began with stops at Kankakee Valley Intermediate School where Cathy DeFries received a grant, continued at KV Middle School where Rachel Hamilton, Jennifer Hendon and Dorothy Loslo each received grants and concluded at Wheatfield Elementary where Denise Rockley accepted a grant. They will continue delivering grants at 11 more schools this week to help teachers who work with underprivileged kids in local rural schools!
The foundation is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization which has established an endowment for the purpose of providing grants through rural Indiana schools to help underprivileged children grades K-12 to pay for small things that may be out of their reach. From field trips to school supplies to practice packs for athletes, many in our local schools don’t even have a few dollars and that’s a void the foundation seeks to fill. Learn more at https://www.cherylskidsfund.org/.