INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced that he will advance the state to an updated version of the Stage 5 Back On Track Indiana plan and extend the state’s face covering mandate until at least Oct. 17.
Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.
“Indiana continues to experience steady health indicators as Hoosiers change their habits to wash our hands more, practice social distancing and wear face coverings. This allows us to continue to get Indiana Back on Track, and I urge Hoosiers to keep up their vigilance, especially as the days get cooler, so schools and businesses can remain open,” Gov. Holcomb said.
Gov. Holcomb has used data to drive decisions since the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus in early March and he continues to do so. The state continues to monitor and respond to an expanded set of metrics, including:
• The 7-day average positivity rate
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide
• The number of critical care beds and ventilators
• The state’s ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders and frontline employees
• Systems are in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing
• The number of positive cases per 100,000 residents
Under this adjusted Stage 5, face coverings remain required.
Organizers of events with more than 500 people in attendance will be required to submit a plan to the local health department that outlines measures to mitigate COVID-19.
Restaurants and bars that serve food may open at full capacity as long as six feet of space to maintain social distancing is in place. Customers must be seated at a table or counter.
Indoor and outdoor venues may open at full capacity with social distancing measures in place. Senior centers and congregate meal sites may open with precautions. Personal services and gyms and fitness centers may resume normal operations with social distancing safeguards and cleaning protocols in place.
Details and guidance are updated at BackOnTrack.in.gov and in Executive Order 20-43.
The Governor also signed an executive order extending the public health emergency an additional 30 days.
The executive orders can be found here: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm