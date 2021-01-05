INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness today announced the next call for projects in the Community Crossings grant program is now open. Community Crossings is part of Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program, a 20-year, fully funded plan to enhance Indiana’s highways and local roads by awarding communities grants for shovel-ready local road construction projects.
“Hoosier communities have made tremendous strides in building up and building out their local roads in recent years, thanks in part to partnering with state through Community Crossings,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This next round of Community Crossings grants will keep that momentum going and allow cities, towns and counties to complete additional projects to spur community growth and development.”
Projects that are eligible for funding through Community Crossings include road resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, road reconstruction, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance in connection with road projects. Material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations are also eligible for funds.
Projects submitted to the Indiana Department of Transportation for funding will be evaluated based on need, traffic volume, local support, the impact on connectivity and mobility within the community, and regional economic significance.
Funding for this call for projects combines existing revenue available in the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund and anticipated revenues during the first three months of the 2021 calendar year.
“Opening this next call for projects just a few weeks after awarding more than $100 million for local projects in our final 2020 round of grants further demonstrates our historic commitment to taking care of our roads in Indiana,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “INDOT and local governments are improving existing roads at a record pace and this next round of Community Crossings positions our local partners to deliver even more progress in the coming months.”
- Community Crossings is open to all local government units in the State of Indiana.
- Cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.
- Cities and towns with a population of greater than 10,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.
- Counties with a population of fewer than 50,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.
- Counties with a population of greater than 50,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.
Over the last four years, the state has awarded more than $830 million in matching funds to support local road and bridge projects around Indiana. Long-term funding for Community Crossings is part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.
All application materials must be submitted by Friday, January 29, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET. Communities receiving funding for projects will be notified in late winter or early spring.
For more information on Community Crossings, visit www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.