The Jasper County Frost Law will be in force beginning Friday, Feb. 26 at 2:00 a.m. and stay in effect until further notice. No truck over 16,000 lbs. declared gross weight will be allowed on any county maintained roads. Please use the automated number (219) 866-4953 for updates on the status of the Jasper County Frost Law.
