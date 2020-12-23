HOLIDAY CLOSING AT NCPL
Newton County Public Library, with locations in Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn, will be closed on Friday, January 1st in observance of New Year’s Day. Libraries will reopen at 9:30 AM on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021.
The Board of Trustees and Staff of the Newton County Public Libraries wishes everyone a joyful New Year!
VIRTUAL STORYTIME AVAILABLE ONLINE
Newton County Public Library is hosting Storytime an all new way! Parents may access our virtual Storytime on Facebook or the on the Library’s website for their preschoolers – a new video engagement is available every Wednesday!
Storytime is a series of engaging programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 3 to 5 years –Library staff will present all sorts of literature-based fun for listeners! Be sure to visit the Library’s Facebook page or the Library’s website (www.newton.lib.in.us) to watch these fun programs.
TEEN WINTER READING BINGO
Teens are invited to play reading bingo from Monday, January 4th to Wednesday, February 26th, 2021 for a change to win a VISA gift card from Newton County Public Library!
Pick up a bingo card from any location of the Newton County Public Library or sign up for this winter reading program via BeanStack at www.newton.beanstack.org
Reading isn’t the only part of this reading challenge – teens may earn snack prizes, enjoy outdoor activities, and every bingo is another entry into our final drawing!
Visit or call Lake Village (219/992-3490), Morocco (219/285-2664), or Roselawn (219/345-2010) to learn more!
NCPL BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for January 2021 will be held via Zoom on Monday, January 18th, 2021, at 5:30 PM.
Interested individuals may join the Zoom meeting at:
Meeting ID: 839 3666 4769
Passcode: 353092
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
WINTER READING BINGO
Children ages 2 years old through 6th grade are invited to play reading bingo via BeanStack! Using a bingo card from the Newton County Public Library children complete various tasks to make bingos!
This program begins on Monday, January 4th, 2021, and ends on Wednesday, February 26th, 2021.
Children may earn prizes for first bingos, and every bingo earns an entry into our final drawing for a VISA gift card!
Children and parents may visit the Library or register online at www.newton.beanstack.org or by calling or visiting Lake Village (219/992-3490), Morocco (219/285-2664), or Roselawn (219/345-2010) to learn more!
STUDY ROOMS AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.
VIDEOGAMES NOW AVAILABLE
Lake Village Memorial Township Library has purchased a collection of videogames for patrons throughout the library system to check out. Platforms include PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Note that not all titles are available in all platforms.
“We received a donation from a young man who asked that we add videogames to our circulating collection,” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich, “so we decided to begin this new offering at Lake Village to see if it’s popular.”
Videogames circulate for 7 days, and allow for 1 renewal in Evergreen Indiana. Some games, rated M for mature, will only circulate to patrons 17 years of age and older. Patrons from all three libraries are welcome to check out games, as well.
Search Evergreen Indiana for “software and video games” to see what titles are available, and to place holds on those titles.
Contact Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 219/992-3490 with any questions about this new service.
LIBRARY REMAINS AT PHASE 5 OF COVID-19 RESPONSE PLAN
The Library system began Phase 5 of its COVID-19 response plan on Saturday, September 26th. While community rooms remain closed and the Libraries will not be providing programming, all computer workstations are open and available to use, and the Library has increased its bandwidth and enhanced its Wi-Fi capacity to extend into parking lots. Study rooms are open for use by small groups (4 or less) during normal business hours, as well.
“Our goal here is to help our patrons meet their recreational and informational needs while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines and mask mandates,” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich. “We may need to alter our plans in the future, but for now we will remain open for our patrons.”
People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at director@newton.lib.in.us