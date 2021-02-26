DEMOTTE, Ind. — For the month of March, the DeMotte library will be hosting a Silent Auction created by the Friends. Bids can be placed anytime during library hours from March 1st through March 31st.
Items up for bid include ‘Leaves of Grass’ by Walt Whitman, ‘Camp-fire Chats of the Civil War’ by Washington Davis, Entourage DVDs, vintage textbooks and several other items. Visit the library to place your bids and see the rest of the items.
Bidding will end on the 31st at closing time, and the winners will be called on April 1st.