RENSSELAER — Carrie Fairchild of Franciscan Health Rensselaer is the newest recipient of The Daisy Award.
Fairchild, BSN, RN, received the award on Thursday, Sept. 24, during a lunch celebration honoring all of the nominees. Fairchild was presented with a certificate, the Healer’s Touch Sculpture, a pin and cinnamon rolls by Debbie Riley, RN, MSN, director of Patient Care Services and Christina Hoaks, RN, director of Inpatient Services.
There were several deserving nominations for The Daisy Award, including Claudia Moore in Franciscan Health Rensselaer’s ICU department; Debbie Prange, ED; Stephen Fodness, ED; Natasha Koebcke, Med Surg; Susie Kaye, Outpatient; Loletta Northcutt, LPN, Alternacare; Brenda Mattocks, Med Surg; Kendra Hoskins, ICU; Shannon Lucas, ED; Judy Kauffman, OPC; Michelle Hopkins, ICU and Shannon Robinson, OPC.
All these coworkers exhibited the spirit of providing compassionate concern for their patients.
This year, with the challenges of the pandemic, the winner was chosen by nursing staff through blind voting. The DAISY Award selection criteria is based on qualities of going above and beyond; performing or demonstrating extraordinary compassion; being positive, professional, compassionate, thoughtful and caring in all situations or being a team player.
All the nominations were touching and deserving of this honor, but Fairchild’s stood above the rest.
Fairchild was nominated by a coworker. An excerpt of the nomination reads: “A few months ago, I had mentioned to the nurses in general in the ER that they lowered my food stamps due to my income for my family size, and that the food pantry does help but not enough for all month, and that it was very hard to buy food due to my husband being sick and not being able to work, and not even two days later Carrie called me and said, ‘Hey, I went grocery shopping and I picked up a few things for you and your family,” so needless to say I met with Carrie and she had bought probably over $200 in meat alone, and other items for us! I couldn’t have thanked her enough for that, I have to say I did cry a little, and gave her the biggest hug! That is one of the worst feelings to have is not being able to feed your family, and she was kind enough to take that burden off me for a little bit. The second situation was just a few days ago. We were all talking about the shortage of everything due to COVID-19, and I had mentioned that I couldn’t find any toilet paper, and all seven people in my house are using Kleenexes. The very next day Carrie texted me and said she had left some toilet paper in the back room of the ER with my name on it! Like I said, Carrie deserves this award! She is an awesome nurse, and she has gone out of her way to help my family! I couldn’t thank her enough for what she has done! She has a heart of gold, and I know if she would do this for me, she would do it for anybody, or patient, in need! Thank you, Carrie, for always going out of your way to help my family! Much love to you!”
About The DAISY Award
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is an internationally recognized honor that was established in 1999 via The DAISY Foundation by members of the family of J. Patrick Barnes. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem. Barnes was a 33-year-old husband and father of an infant daughter. He died eight weeks after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease idiopathic thrombocytopenia. The award was established to honor what his family perceived to be extraordinary kindness and compassion by the nurses caring for him during his illness.
A favorite part of The DAISY Award ceremony is that Cinnabon cinnamon rolls are purchased for the winner’s department. This is in memory of a family experience from one of Patrick’s last days. When his appetite had faded, Patrick’s father came to sit with his son and had picked up a cinnamon roll for his own breakfast. Patrick asked for a bite, then proceeded to eat the whole roll. He asked his father to bring him a cinnamon roll the next day and one for each of the nurses on his unit of care. The DAISY Foundation wants each nurse to associate the smell and taste of cinnamon with how special they are.
For more information and to nominate a nurse, please visit www.daisyfoundation.org.