Most lung cancers do not cause any symptoms until they have spread too far to be cured. Lung cancer prevention, detection and the newest treatment options available will be the focus of a virtual online seminar presented by Franciscan Health.
The virtual seminar, “Free to Breathe,” will be presented from 6-7 p.m., CST/7-8 p.m., EST on Wednesday, Nov. 11. While the event is free, online registration is required by Monday, Nov. 9 at FranciscanHealth.org/events.
Naina Mahngar, MD, medical oncologist at Franciscan Health Michigan City Cancer Center will present the topic with special guests Nadeem Ikhlaque, MD, medical oncologist at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Mooresville Cancer Centers and Gregory Henkle, MD, diagnostic radiologist at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
The seminar will answer questions about lung cancer and how to determine if you’re a good candidate for a lung CT scan, which helps detect cancer at an earlier stage when treatment is more likely to be effective. Topics will include:
• Types of lung cancer and lung cancer syndromes
• Risk factors
• Symptoms
• Early detection and Franciscan’s $49 lung scan
• Advanced treatment options
• Lung cancer survivorship
