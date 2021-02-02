JASPER COUNTY — The Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department battled a barn fire near County Road 900 West in northern Jasper County on Jan. 22 that gutted an auto shop inside.
KVFD fire chief Tom Fentress said his department received report of a fire at the barn, which was 60 feet by 40 feet and housed an auto shop with a large car lift inside.
Fentress said the fire first started near the small main door and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage. But the fire got into the blown insulation and smoldered for nearly six hours until it was able to reach the rafters.
“It became visible and started burning the roof trusses,” Fentress said.
The department fought the blaze for four hours total. It requested mutual aid from Wheatfield Volunteer Department (two tankers and an engine), Rensselaer’s department (one tanker) and Hebron’s department to stand by at Keener’s station to cover the north half of Jasper County.