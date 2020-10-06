WHEATFIELD — More than 70 rural and volunteer fire departments from 47 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $320,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, DNR Director Dan Bortner announced Thursday, including a grant to the Wheatfield VFD for water handling in the amount of $2,499.50.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
WVFD plans to use the grant money to purchase brush pump packs, 1 inch forestry hoses, and booster hose/reel. Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involved the fighting of wildfires. The awarded grants range from $1,000 to $5,000 and were given to 76 departments. Fire departments interested in applying for future grants should contact Mark Huter, Assistant State Fire Coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN 46151, or call 765-792-4654.
